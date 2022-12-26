Unique travel destinations in Southern Africa

If you’re thinking about places to get away from the chaotic stresses of life and you’re interested in finding something fabulous and local, we’ve compiled a list of some interesting places to enjoy, whether you are looking for something adventurous, romantic, relaxing or outdoorsy.

If you consider yourself to be a lover of the finer things in life or you just enjoy an occasional special trip, travelling can be a great way to delight in some rest and recuperation, especially after a year as chaotic as this one has been.

It’s always a good idea to see some of the hidden gems the southern part of our continent has to offer.

Our selection all have something in common – a luxury holiday experience. Because after all the load-shedding, an ongoing war in Europe and horrific floods, a luxurious holiday is exactly the kind of thing to spend your hard-earned cash on.

Kruger Shalati

This luxurious train on a bridge is one of South Africa’s unique holiday destinations.

Perched above the Sabie River, Kruger Shalati offers 31 lavish yet simply designed rooms with beautiful views of the surrounding forest. With 24 of the rooms as carriage suites and seven house suites, this getaway destination is located on a stationary train.

The Kruger National Park is one of the country’s most popular safari destinations because of its rich wildlife. The train on a bridge has a variety of activities, including luxurious spa treatments if you’re interested in more of a lie-in than an early morning wake-up call.

There is also a game drive, a romantic picnic setup, and Kruger Shalati’s restaurant offers some delicious dining choices for guests. There’s three infinity swimming pools that overlook the forest and wildlife. What better way to experience the tranquillity and beauty of nature than in this one-of-a-kind travel experience.

This luxurious train on a bridge is one of South Africa’s unique holiday destinations. Perched above the Sabie River, Kruger Shalati offers 31 lavish yet simply designed rooms with beautiful views of the surrounding forest.

Nima Lodge

If you’re looking for somewhere that offers a peaceful environment in which to rest or a place that can serve as a retreat, then look no further than Nima Lodge in the Western Cape.

The neutral tones and colour palette make it an ideal place to get together with family and enjoy the beauty of the Outeniqua mountain range, which acts as a backdrop to this holistic environment.

Nima Lodge consists of three cabins – Sun, Luna and Sand – each with a colour theme. Ideal for those who enjoy nature, Nima Lodge has access to the Wilderness National Park, which is about 40 minutes away. You’ll get to revel in the stillness and breathtaking views. With a minimum required stay of two nights and 50% deposit for each cabin, Nima Lodge is a top choice for a secluded and intimate getaway alone or with friends.

If you’re looking for somewhere that offers a peaceful environment in which to rest or a place that can serve as a retreat, then look no further than Nima Lodge in the Western Cape.

Boulders Luxury Lodge & Safari Sabi Sand Singita

If you’re looking to experience some of the finest in luxury accommodation and holiday destinations South Africa has to offer, then Boulders Luxury Lodge & Safari Sabi Sand Singita has to feature on your list.

This five-star lodge is next to the Kruger National Park and embedded within the bush, creating a sanctuary perfect for anyone looking to escape a fast-paced life.

Singita prides itself on being “a place of miracles” because of their belief in ecotourism and conservation, with a history of being a hunting place before the shift into promoting the protection of wildlife.

It acts as a hideaway for people and animals creating a harmonious environment which makes it an ideal relaxation spot. The rooms have spectacular views of the bush teeming with animals. The lodge’s design is contemporary and warm, with glass walls and wooden finishes to fit the luxury safari experience.

Boulders Luxury Lodge & Safari Sabi Sand Singita five-star lodge is next to the Kruger National Park and embedded within the bush, creating a sanctuary perfect for anyone looking to escape a fast-paced life.

Zambezi Queen Collection

Ditch solid and go wavy? Why not cruise your way with a calming getaway on the Zambezi Queen Luxury Floating Hotel that offers a safari experience on water.

The hotel travels through roughly 25km of the Chobe River in Botswana’s National Park with the arrival point being the Zambezi Queen using a boat from The Kasane Immigration Office.

Guests are given a choice of morning activities while on the two- or three-day cruise. Depending on your choice of package, this may include a village tour on the Namibian side of the river or a water safari.

After the morning activity of your choice, you can expect a delicious lunch and dinner as the hotel on water makes its way along the river.

Imagine waking up to the tranquillity and early morning sun as it hits the water, in either the master or standard suites, and ending your day at the bar, watching a beautiful sunset over the Zambezi as elephants graze. This cruise is an ideal trip for anyone looking to enjoy some alone time or a couple looking for an unforgettable romantic getaway.

Ditch solid and go wavy? Why not cruise your way with a calming getaway on the Zambezi Queen Luxury Floating Hotel that offers a safari experience on water.

Kwena Lodge Gondwana Game Reserve

With 14 private double-volume bedroom suites that provide an ideal view to stargaze and relax, Gondwana Game Reserve has one of the best fauna game drives in the Western Cape. The Kwena Lodge at Gondwana is set up for the perfect romantic getaway with skylights for stargazing, fireplaces to keep you cosy and deep baths for two boasting great views of the bush.

It also offers boma brunches, family picnics, evening barbecues and sundowner spots with access to watch the big five.

There is a tented bush spa that offers body wraps, anti-aging facials and tailored packages in the tranquillity of the outdoors for the perfect baecation. The surrounding area has an extensive flora and fynbos plantation that’s ideal for nature lovers.

Gondwana offers evening game drives , an infinity pool, open plan lounge and bar, and a cool dining area placed around two fireplaces.