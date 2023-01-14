It’s never too late to take a break and go to Little Mongena

Just a few hours outside of Johannesburg lies a game lodge called Little Mongena Tented Camp. Located in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, the camp lies on the banks of a 28-hectare dam and has free-roaming wildlife, including hippos, crocodiles and the Big Five. There is also prolific birdlife.

I was welcomed by a picnic on the banks of the Pienaars River. On the menu was a cheese board, accompanied by a meat and seafood platter, with a variety of fruit and an extensive selection of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

Katherine Miles, owner of Little Mongena, takes a seat on one of the colourful cushions to join the picnic. She says she and her beloved late friend Cuma Limekaya established the camp two years ago to create employment for the people of Hammanskraal.

“We needed to create employment in the poorest part of Gauteng, which is Hammanskraal, and one of the best ways to do that in these areas is ecotourism, because if we are creating lodges like we did, it means we are not displacing families. They can be close to home, and for each person we employ, we feed 15 people.

“It is the only sector that creates food sustainability or security between families and places. Not only in Africa but in all emerging markets,” Miles said.

She spoke about the importance of empowering women. She believes that an empowered woman today is tomorrow’s leader for transformation.

“If we do not empower our women, we are going to struggle to reduce poverty. We are going to struggle to reduce violence against women and girls. We are going to struggle to uplift communities,” Miles said.

A lion at Little Mongena

Accommodation

Before seeing the accommodation, I was a little anxious about the idea of sleeping in a tent on the banks of a hippo and crocodile-infested dam, with wild animals roaming freely but, as soon as I stepped in and saw the setup, I felt at ease.

The luxury tents feature a fully functional en-suite bathroom, air conditioning and a patio with two camp chairs.

The main area includes a lounge, a bar with a wide variety of refreshments, a dining section and an open-air boma.

What to eat

Meals are prepared by in-house chef Eugene Shandukurai, who has a wide repertoire and changes the menu daily.

“I am inspired by the diversity in the culinary arts and fresh day-to-day ingredients.

“Every day is different, and when you meet different people, you discover beauty in different cultures. I try to take guests to other beautiful places through food and the freshness of food,” said Shandukurai.

What to do

Of course, getting away from the city was the highlight of the trip. Little Mongena offers a wide variety of activities, such as going on game drives, boat cruises and bush walks. Add-on activities, such as bush picnics, bush dinners, astronomy nights and fishing, can also be arranged.

Going on a game drive for the first time was a fascinating and beautiful experience. I got to see one of the resort’s famous lions, called Marakele. He had been roaring since 3am and was not in a good mood because he had been kicked out of his pride by another lion, Samora.

The game drives, which can take up to three hours, include a tea/coffee break in designated areas, where guests can stretch their legs.

Bush picnics

The bush picnics come at an extra cost. There are a range of designated picnic spots around the reserve, and the further they are from the lodge, the more expensive it gets.

The basic picnic packages come with a selection of light meals, with cheese boards and seafood, meat and fruit platters.

The package includes drinks, ranging from orange juice to a selection of alcoholic beverages.

For the safety of the visitors, there are rangers who stay with them during the picnic, to make sure no wild animals approach.

Little Mongena is running a 40% off special on their normal R2 325 per person per night sharing rate. For more information visit Little Mongena Facebook page.