Objects of Desire: Local legends

Bakoena Beard Care products are the brainchild of actor Thapelo Mokoena.
South Africans know a thing or two about creating, crafting and curating objects that speak to our unique sartorial ideals. South African aesthetics, design values and narratives are world class and can be a cut above the rest.

Women Made

Hamimi Design’s crochet lamps shine (literally) as a beacon of artisanal craftmanship. Their modern Moroccan design is inspired by women from the country’s Atlas Mountains, whose crocheting skills are passed down through generations. Hamimi partners with these women to create individually numbered designs, labelled with the name of the woman who made it. Available through AAFRICAA.

Packs a punch

Punch-needle cushions and carpets are all the rage. The contemporary aesthetic focuses on textures and original designs but Cotton Tree Design takes it a step further with environmental kindness and community support. Its cushions sound the call to the trend and are also women-made. Shades of pink, duck egg, teal and rust pack a beautiful punch in any space. Available through Cotton Tree.

Bearded secrets

Thapelo Mokoena — star of the Netflix SA series Kings of Joburg — has been an ambassador for grooming and facial aesthetics for decades. Mokoena’s newest beard-care range is loaded with his secrets to fab facial hair. Bakoena Beard Care comprises products ranging from oils and washes to butters, elevating Africa’s unique beauty and grooming universe. Available through Bakoena Brands

A thrifter’s delight 

Afro surf culture goes inland to Johannesburg with the Amerique-Afrique-Amerique collection from Mami Wata and secondhand clothing store 3thrifty5. The collection was inspired by the millions of tonnes of clothes discarded in the West, which often end up in Africa. Young thrifters are behind this made-in-South-Africa range, which has returned to North America. Available through Mami Wata Surf

Kimberley Schoeman

