Kentridge installation creates a procession through the heart of Sandton

Many South Africans would instantly recognise an artwork by one of its most internationally acclaimed contemporary artists — William Kentridge — and are familiar with his larger than life processions.

Possibly the most celebrated of these is the monumental frieze on the walls of the Tiber River in Rome, titled Triumphs and Laments (2016).

Now, commuters and pedestrians passing through Sandton will be able to enjoy a 41.8m reproduction of a procession created as part of The Head & The Load, the much anticipated performance that will be running at the Joburg Theatre from 23 April to 6 May 2023.

It’s a visually effective way of taking the production out of the theatre and into a public space for more people to enjoy, creating a point of interest outside Merchant Place on the corner of Fredman Drive and Rivonia Road.

The installation is up until April 2023. Make a point of going to see it while you’re in Sandton.For more information, visit www.theheadandtheload.com