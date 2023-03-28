Objects of Desire: Fierce and Fabulous

Cartier’s reimagined Révélation d’Une Panthère has hundreds of diamonds on its face. Photo: Supplied

The best objects, designs and unique pieces are surreal and sophisticated and they are youthful and inspired. Fashion is fun, but you can’t really take it too seriously. For fashion to be fabulous, frivolity is integral.

Hidden gems

Sometimes we need to remix the originals. The Révélation d’Une Panthère by Cartier once sported an alligator leather strap and gold spheres suspended in the watch’s face, but this rendition has 650 diamonds on the face alone. A decade in the making, these diamonds form a panther on the face of the watch, which echoes the 639 diamonds in the strap and bezel. Available through Cartier.

Licence to twill

Inspired by the French maison’s iconic silk scarves, or Twilly, the soft, fragrant Twilly d’Hermés is worth the hype. It comes in ginger, tuberose and sandalwood. Each lantern-shaped bottle has a unique silk ribbon tied around the top. If you are not in a position to accessorise with an Hermés silk scarf, accessorise with scent. Available through Arc Stores.

For the love of the arts

South African artist Lulama Wolf has partnered with H&M Home for the second instalment of For the Love of Art. It features work by Wolf and US artist and poet Amber Vittoria. The collection brings Wolf’s signature motifs and muted tones, as well as her exploration of neo-expressionism and modern African art, to cushions, hand-painted dinnerware, rugs and throws. Available exclusively through H&M Home, Sandton City.

If the shoe fits

Manolo Blahnik is what happens when childlike wonder and human genius converge with designing shoes for women. Blahnik’s Hangisi are an essential pair of heeled pumps that can be sported as street style as well as with evening “car-to-carpet” couture, with their inspired jewelled buckle on the toe. Available through Manolo Blahnik.