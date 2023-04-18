Objects of Desire: Eyes on you

Something from Louis Vuitton’s first newborn range makes the ultimate gift for a stork party. Photo: Supplied

Sometimes, it is nice to be the centre of attention. With pieces that say, “Yes, I put effort into what I’m wearing” or simply because it’s okay to have some fun. These are objects with strong lines, sharp silhouettes and bold hues for those who dare.

Magic carpet

Cut through boring neutral-tone interiors with a Ken Kelleher Rainbow Cloud Carpet. It is funky, fluid and psychedelic in the best way possible. Rainbow hues should not be reserved for schoolchildren or people who have to organise according to colour. Rainbows breathe an air of optimism. Why not inspire with a striking piece to tie the space together? Available through Ken Kelleher.

Baby Louis

For the first time in the history of the maison, Louis Vuitton has brought out a newborn collection. There are teeny-tiny onesies, pyjamas and dresses, as well as trunks that sport the “Meli-Mola” motif, designed specifically for the range. Although newborns will outgrow the garments, they won’t outgrow the life-long keepsakes, such as teddy bears, suitcases and the baby wardrobe. Available through Louis Vuitton.

Hand it to them

Sporting a single earring can be steeped in symbolism. Today, wearing a single earring on the lobe of one ear acts as the foundation on which the rest of the ear’s story is built. This bottom-up or stacking trend starts with Black Betty Hands earrings in any shade of gold you desire with a fist, a pinch or a relaxed palm. Available through Black Betty Designs.

A Mugler moment

After a three-year hiatus, H&M’s annual designer collaborations are back. Next month, the H&M x Mugler collection will draw the eye in and all over in signature Thierry Mugler silhouettes. Think corseted jackets, leather trenches and gender-fluid accessories. Pair these with a cinched-waist tank top with a Mugler star motif. Available at H&M Sandton City and Cape Town.