The Flavour Hunter: Go LOCO at this Mexican eatery

Food from Loco.

In recent years the hype around the hustle and bustle of city life in Johannesburg has died down. The Maboneng precinct used to be one of those vibrant areas in the city of gold that oozed urban lifestyle with energetic people, intriguing cuisines that reflect the diversity in this rainbow nation.

However in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and with the recent power outages, the city’s social scene has taken a knock and now more than ever there’s a need to bring back the authenticity of what used to be a lively city.

The Playground owner, Adam Levy, has extended his love for the city by introducing his latest baby Loco Mexican Food and Tequila Bar in the heart of Braamfontein and what a way to add some lights to the dying city centre.

Right on the corner of Juta street underneath The Playground, Loco is housed. It’s quite difficult to not notice this pink, black and white spot because of the strings of bright light that illuminate the streets of Jozi as you drive down this busy street.

Everything is simple, Loco’s quite small in size creating an intimate feeling with touches of black and white but the focal point is definitely the pink bar area that also doubles up as the perfect place for an instagramable moment.

“It’s not just about creating magic spaces and what we think is possible. It’s about the private sector, each one of us in different formats and in different ways taking initiative and taking charge and control of our loving homeland. What do we need to do to bring back more life into the city and these are the things we think are simple amplifying moments that allow things to start to happen,” Levy shares.

Ideal for: Mexican food lovers who are interested in networking with industry creatives and drinks with friends. It’s very intimate and the menu has a good balance between drinks and food to create an environment friendly for socialising while also creating an environment that’s friendly for creativity. Especially for lovers of art.

Order This: To kickstart your Mexican experience try a delicious portion of crispy corn chips served with a side of guacamole salsa roja, pico de gallo and crema. It’s a great appetiser that’s both crunchy and flavourful.

For a more filling meal try the mouth watering burrito verde that’s toasted on each side allowing you to choose between a chicken, steak or vegetarian option. It’s prepared with Mexican green rice, spicy beans, corn, cheddar and pico de gallo (salsa) enveloped in a flour tortilla.

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, keep it simple with a portion of churros that are made using deep fried dough, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar with a side of dark chocolate and salted dulce le leche.

Signature Bev: For those with a sweet palate try the Coconut and Strawberry Margarita that’s made infusing tequila, coconut cream and strawberry puree with candy floss to top it off with leaving you energised and refreshed.

You’ll like it if: You are a lover of the city life of Jozi and the local art scene. Loco exudes vibrancy and connects people. It’s the perfect place to network with a variety of people that enjoy the lively and busy city streets.

The Friday Mood is: Creating spaces people want to be in. The restaurant and tequila bar is that place that lends itself to being a place that connects different creatives across the local scene in various industries to highlight and bring back the excitement of central Johannesburg.

There’s also happy hour Wednesday to Saturday between 4pm till 6pm with a variety of scrumptious drinks from R25 to R60.

Address: 73 Juta St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001

Social media: @locomexicanjhb on Instagram / www.playbraamfontein.co.za Website