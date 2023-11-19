Plant-based palate cleansers

Fresh Earth Food Store.

In partial penance for this violently meaty page, here are four of Johannesburg’s best vegan restaurants …

Kaylee’s Eatery

An award-winning, all-vegan deli and restaurant, proving everything can be deliciously veganised, from pizzas to burgers to cakes and milkshakes. Closed on Tuesdays.

47 N Reef Road, Bedfordview, Johannesburg

kaylees.co.za

The Fussy Vegan

Voted the best vegan restaurant in Joburg in 2021 and last year, this small chain has branches in Greenside, Blairgowrie and Fontainebleau. Strong Asian twist, and oodles of cashew cream.

thefussyvegan.co.za

Leafy Greens

The big tofu of the vegan scene.

A bit out of the way but the setting and gourmet excellence make it perfect for a day trip or a big bash.

Plot 328, Rocky Ridge Road, Beyers Naude Drive, Muldersdrift

leafygreens.co.za

Fresh Earth Food Store

One of Joburg’s best-stocked vegan-vegetarian outlets, renowned for its daily fresh harvest table and excellent bakery.

74 Hillcrest Ave, Blairgowrie

freshearth.co.za