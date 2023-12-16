Inside the minds of the censors

Off air: Count Basie appeared on the BBC in 1968, but that’s unlikely to have been allowed at the SABC. Photo: David Redfern/Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

Decisions about what music to ban at the SABC were inconsistent, and – what’s worse – random