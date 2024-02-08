Friday / 8 February 2024 Tyla: Off the stage and into my heart By Charles Leonard FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp ‘She’s our baby!’: Tyla accepts the African Music Performance award at the Grammys on 4 February. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyThe Joburg singer has made a splash with her song Water and everything about her Grammy This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Best African Music Performance, article, friday, Grammy, MUSIC, reg-only, Tyla, WATER