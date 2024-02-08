Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Friday
/ 8 February 2024

Tyla: Off the stage and into my heart

By
66th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
‘She’s our baby!’: Tyla accepts the African Music Performance award at the Grammys on 4 February. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Joburg singer has made a splash with her song Water and everything about her Grammy

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , ,