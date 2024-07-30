Diary: Divas in Concert usher in women’s month, The Apartheid Killer on BBC, Amaxelegu by Qondiswa James will run at the Market Theatre

Singer: Simphiwe Dana will perform at Divas in Concert.

Divas in Concert celebrates women in South Africa

August is Women’s Month and to celebrate 30 years of their role in democracy, Divas in Concert will be taking place at the Marks Park Sports Complex in Johannesburg on 10 August.

The event features a line-up, including Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana, Makhadzi, Ziza Muftic and Chubby Cheeks.

It aims to celebrate female artists and their contributions to the music industry.

The all-female line-up is also a multi-genre one, showcasing a blend of styles and experiences, from traditional African sounds to contemporary pop and jazz.

In addition, Divas in Concert will feature women musical artists from different eras.

The concert hopes to be a celebration of music, and also to serve as a tribute to the resilience, strength, and achievements of women in South Africa, aiming to inspire and empower future generations.

Documentary podcast explores apartheid serial killer

A four-year investigation by BBC World Service’s BBC Africa Eye and the World of Secrets podcast reveals the shocking crimes of security guard Louis van Schoor in a documentary called The Apartheid Killer and the World of Secrets.

Convicted of seven murders, van Schoor is believed to have killed at least 39 black people, including a 12-year-old child.

South African journalist Isa Jacobson, who pursued this case for many years, uncovers police complicity in the murders.

Arrested in 1991, Van Schoor served only 12 years in prison and expressed no remorse in his first interview.

The documentary podcast delves into these atrocities and their lasting impact, featuring emotional testimonies from victims’ families and activists.

You can watch it on the BBC News Africa YouTube channel or listen to the podcast on BBC podcasts, with new episodes released every week.

Play about love, gender and class dynamics

Bold: Amaxelegu, written and directed by Qondiswa James, will be on at the Market Theatre. Photo: Thandile Zwelibanzi

Amaxelegu, a new play by acclaimed South African artist Qondiswa James, emerges from the Market Theatre’s Play Development Programme.

This edgy three-hander explores the complexities of love and non-monogamy through the lens of a young couple and the woman who cleans up after them.

The title, meaning “messy people”, points to the gender and class dynamics the play explores.

The cast features Shalima Mkongi, Luxolo Ndabeni and veteran actor Nambitha Mpumlwana.

With a talented creative team, including designer Onthatile Matshidiso and sound designer Jannous Nkululeko Aukema, Amaxelegu promises to be a bold and fresh production.

It will run at the Market Theatre next month. — Compiled by Lesego Chepape