Diary: Stephané Edith Conradie’s exhibition opens at the Standard Bank Gallery, Poetry Africa returns in October,  Fizzy B releases Abahlali

Well versed: Artist and poet Lefifi Tladi will be at the festival.

Festival promises to have poetry for Africa

The annual Poetry Africa festival returns from 3 to 15 October, celebrating the resilience of the human spirit under the theme Poetry: Somehow, We Survive.

Inspired by the powerful words of South African poet Denis Brutus, the festival will commemorate the centenary of his birth, highlighting his legacy of activism and poetic excellence.

This year’s festival will have a hybrid format, with live events in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Durban, alongside virtual sessions.

The multi-talented artist and poet Lefifi Tladi is the featured artist, embodying the festival’s focus on survival and creative self-determination.

Curator Siphindile Hlongwa encourages poets and poetry lovers to participate in this journey of reclamation and resilience.

With 72 poets from 21 countries, the festival will be a diverse and global celebration of poetry, laying the groundwork for the World Slam Poetry Competition to be held in Durban in 2026.

Tickets will be available on Webtickets from 2 September.

Show looks at the layered history of homes

Stephané Conradie, last year’s Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for Visual Art, is presenting her exhibition Wegwysers Deur Die Blinkuur (loosely translated as Guides Through the Shimmering Hour) at the Standard Bank Gallery in Johannesburg.

This exhibition delves into the transitional periods of life, particularly focusing on inter-generational knowledge transfer.

Stephané Conradie: Perlemoenstroper and Klinkende Simbaal.

Conradie, a University of Cape Town lecturer and acclaimed visual artist, uses her unique bricolage technique to craft sculptures from found objects, reflecting the layered histories of South Africa’s middle- and working-class homes.

These pieces invite viewers to contemplate the cultural and emotional weight carried by everyday items.

Curator Same Mdluli notes the exhibition is a vital space for families to explore the challenging yet essential conversations surrounding change, memory and legacy.

Wegwysers Deur Die Blinkuur is free to the public, with parking available at the gallery.

Fizzy B’s new release is for amapiano lovers

Rising star Bayandiswa Thando Zulu, better known as Fizzy B, is shaking up the amapiano scene with his latest track, Abalahli. Hailing from the small town of Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, Fizzy B is proving that big dreams, and even bigger sounds, can emerge from anywhere.

Abalahli features a stellar lineup, including vocals from Aymos and dynamic verses from Payn Killar and Pete, all brought together by the impressive production skills of Fizzy B and Em-One.

The track’s infectious melody and driving rhythm are sure to resonate with lovers of amapiano.

Fizzy B’s journey from Vryheid to collaborating with industry heavyweights is a testament to his dedication and passion. Abalahli is out on all major streaming platforms. — Compiled by Lesego Chepape