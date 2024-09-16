The Power of Gratitude and Tradition in Linda Sikhakhane’s ‘Iladi’

Journeyman: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane drews deeply on the ritual of iladi or thanksgiving to create his latest album, Iladi. Photo: Rez Inyanzi

In many cultures, ceremonies are moments of reflection, appreciation and connection with those who came before us. For South African saxophonist, composer and 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz winner Linda Sikhakhane, tradition and gratitude are deeply intertwined.

The 32-year-old jazzman’s latest album, Iladi, serves as a homage to the rich cultural practice of thanksgiving — a reflection on the guidance and blessings he has received throughout his journey. At its core, Iladi, released on the Blue Note record label, is a musical offering that echoes the ceremony after which it is named.

We are meeting at a Johannesburg coffee shop where I find him busy with his least favourite part of life. “I’m just getting admin out of the way,” he explains, laptop open beside a half-eaten breakfast.

Despite the mundane tasks of day-to-day life, his mind is elsewhere—firmly rooted in the spiritual and creative space where Iladi had been born.

Reflecting on the significance of his album, Sikhakhane speaks with deep appreciation for the journey on which he’s been.

“I am grateful for so many things— I am thankful for the guidance in my journey, the journey of music, the journey of seeking — the journey of trying to figure out my voice in this music path,” he says.

The process of creating Iladi was not just about crafting songs; it was an exercise in self-discovery and an opportunity to pause and give thanks for the guidance he has received along the way.

“This is a season where all these gifts are amplified, and I can see the support that one has been getting and accolades — appreciating how the process of this journey has been unfolding in a positive way. Now it is the time for me to just stop and be thankful,” Sikhakhane says.

Iladi is a thanksgiving ritual where families gather to show gratitude for their successes, pay tribute to their ancestors and seek further guidance from them.

The Durban-born Sikhakhane draws on the elements of this ritual to structure his album, and brings listeners into a space where music and spirituality converge. The album mirrors the progression of an actual thanksgiving ceremony.

“Iladi is a ritual that is practised and it serves many purposes,” he says. “How I relate to iladi is through events in my upbringing that I have seen around iladi as a way to pay gratitude and seek guidance, and as a way to acknowledge this other world, which is our ancestry world.”

The first track, iGosa, translates to “leader” in isiZulu. This is a significant choice, as in traditional ceremonies, acknowledging and honouring the leaders — both living and ancestral — marks the beginning of the proceedings.

It sets the tone for the rest of the album, with each track representing different elements essential to the success of iladi.

As Sikhakhane describes, gratitude plays an important role in the ritual. Through his album, the saxophonist creates a sonic representation of this practice, celebrating the spiritual connection and wisdom shared through tradition.

Growing up, iladi was a regular feature in Sikhakhane’s household. His father would gather everyone around to offer thanks whenever there was an achievement or a moment of significance.

The ritual included traditional beer, food, and sometimes the symbolic act of slaughtering a chicken or goat, which would be shared the next day.

For Sikhakhane, these ceremonies were a powerful way to connect to his ancestry, foster community and mark milestones in life.

He recalls that music was always part of the celebration, something that is evident in his album’s rich, layered compositions.

Just as songs would accompany his family’s iladi rituals, the eight tracks on Iladi serve as a vessel for storytelling and gratitude, evoking the same meditative atmosphere of the ceremonies he grew up with.

One of the most striking aspects of Iladi is its ability to draw listeners into a contemplative, almost transcendental space.

As Sikhakhane explains, the album is a way of seeking further guidance and inviting listeners into the positive space he has created for himself. Through his music, he builds a bridge between the past and the present, between the physical and spiritual realms.

The album features Sikhakhane’s long-time mentor, Nduduzo Makhathini, on piano, with Kweku Sumbry on drums and Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere on bass.

Their interplay creates a harmonic blend that feels both grounded and ethereal, guiding listeners through the narrative of Iladi just as the ritual itself guides participants through gratitude and reflection.

As we part ways after our conversation, I can’t help but feel a sense of gratitude for the reminder that even in the busyness of life, there is always space to stop, acknowledge, and give thanks. And to listen to music.