Applications open for Business and Arts South Africa supporting grants

Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) has announced that applications are open for Cycle 4 of its Supporting Grants Programme.

Artists and organisations aiming to promote artistic excellence, foster social cohesion, and stimulate economic growth have until 24 January 2025 to submit their funding proposals.

The Supporting Grants Programme is designed to provide financial support for initiatives aligned with BASA’s core goals.

Projects offering significant benefits to business sponsors, particularly those where both the arts organisation and the sponsor are BASA members, will receive prioritisation.

Application requirements

Prospective applicants must first submit a one-page letter of interest, detailing:

A project description.

The name of the business sponsor.

The type of sponsorship involved.

An endorsement letter from the sponsor.

Full application criteria and guidelines are available on the BASA Supporting Grants page at https://basa.co.za/grants/supporting-grants/.

Eligible applicants will then be invited to complete an online application, which will be assessed based on project scope, impact, feasibility, and alignment with available funding.

Sipho Mthiyane, BASA’s Supporting Grants Officer, said of the programme’s recent successes.

“In the previous cycle, the Supporting Grants Programme allocated a total of R430,000.00 to 13 impactful projects. These initiatives also secured R3,463,000.00 in cash and in-kind sponsorships from the business sector.”

“This demonstrates the programme’s ability to cultivate meaningful partnerships between the business and arts sectors. By supporting projects that inspire creativity and foster social engagement, we continue to bridge the gap between commerce and culture, enabling both industries to thrive together,” Mthiyane added.

BASA membership is required for participation and can be completed quickly via the membership page at https://basa.co.za/membership/.

The programme is funded by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture. For further inquiries, contact Sipho Mthiyane at [email protected].