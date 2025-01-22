The Last Ranger: They are my family, says actress

Horns of a dilemma: A scenes from The Last Ranger, starring Avumile Qongqo, which explores the relationship between human communities and the conservation of rhinos.

Rhino poaching is one of South Africa’s most pressing environmental crises. Every day, these majestic creatures face slaughter for their horns, driven by the illegal trade that feeds international markets.

According to reports, more than 1 000 rhinos are poached annually, primarily in South Africa, which is home to 80% of the world’s rhino population.

The impact of this crisis extends beyond wildlife — it deeply affects the communities surrounding conservation areas, who are often torn between survival and sustainability.

Enter The Last Ranger, a gripping film that shines a light on these critical issues. Directed by Cindy Lee and starring Avumile Qongqo, it delves into the socio-economic struggles and environmental challenges tied to rhino conservation.

The Last Ranger has been shortlisted for the Oscars, bringing global recognition for its powerful narrative and stunning cinematography. The film is competing in the best live action short film category.

This acknowledgment from the Academy underscores the film’s ability to transcend borders, shedding light on the urgent issue of rhino poaching while celebrating South African storytelling.

Executive producer Anele Mdoda describes it as a “brilliant piece of work” that not only delivers a powerful message but also captivates with its storytelling and performances.

Horns of a dilemma: A scenes from The Last Ranger, starring Avumile Qongqo, which explores the relationship between human communities and the conservation of rhinos.

At the heart of The Last Ranger is Khuselwa, a character brought to life with profound depth by Qongqo. Reflecting on her role, Qongqo explains how Khuselwa’s connection to the rhinos goes beyond mere duty.

“For me, a rhino is not just an animal,” she shares.

“The connection that I have made at that point is that they are my family. So, my sense of protection, really, is way deeper.

“When they are harmed, it does feel like I am losing a big part of me.”

Khuselwa, a female ranger navigating a predominantly male profession, embodies quiet resilience.

Qongqo was deliberate in portraying her strength subtly, allowing the audience to perceive her emotional depth without overstatement.

“It was important to keep some of that strength to myself and trust that the audience is going to get it.”

Qongqo’s personal journey also informed her portrayal of Khuselwa.

“I was going through a lot of grief and that became a passageway to access Khuselwa’s emotions. I borrowed a lot from myself,” she reflects.

This personal resonance created a cathartic experience for the actress and added authenticity to her performance.

Lee, the film’s director, emphasises the significance of taking The Last Ranger beyond conservation circles and into the hearts of audiences globally.

“It is so important to keep conversation alive with everybody else who is not involved in the communities,” she explains.

In addition to highlighting rhino poaching, the film delves into the socio-economic struggles faced by the communities surrounding conservation areas.

“We want to empower the community to get involved, especially the youth,” Lee says.

The team plans to screen the film in areas grappling with conservation challenges to inspire local engagement and foster a sense of ownership among young people.

Lee’s commitment to authenticity extended to filming on location in the Eastern Cape, ensuring that the landscape, language and culture reflected the lived realities of those affected by poaching.

The film was shot in isiXhosa, a deliberate choice that Lee ties to a powerful quote by Nelson Mandela: “If you speak to someone in a language they understand, that goes to their head, but if you speak to them in their own language, that goes to their heart.”

The production of The Last Ranger was fraught with challenges, from working with live rhinos to navigating pandemic-related disruptions.

One of the most emotionally taxing moments came during a scene involving a sedated rhino.

Lee recalls, “There are 20 people moving this rhino, then you have 20 minutes to shoot with it before they wake it up.

“Everyone was crying when they saw the rhino down.”

The presence of the vet who had previously saved Thandi, a famous attempted poaching survivor, added to the poignancy of the moment.

“It was so emotional,” Lee says. “Even the vet was overwhelmed.”

Despite these challenges, the team pushed forward, driven by the importance of the story they were telling.

For Lee, seeing the film resonate with international audiences, particularly in a Los Angeles screening with Academy voters, affirmed the project’s significance.

“Some of the people I spoke to had no idea that rhino poaching was happening in South Africa,” she shares.

“They didn’t know about the atrocities or that a rhino is poached every single day.”

For executive producer Anele Mdoda, The Last Ranger is not just a film — it’s a call to action.

“South Africa, and Africa as a whole — our strength will always be tourism,” she asserts.

“If we don’t protect the one thing that the rest of the world does not have, tourism in essence will suffer. So, we have to do everything in our power to protect it.”

Mdoda was drawn to the project after watching the film.

“I remember crying,” she says.

“The performances were great — and how well it was shot.

“Outside of the very important message, it is a brilliant piece of work,” she says.

Her involvement underscores the film’s dual purpose — to entertain and educate.

Mdoda believes the movie seamlessly addresses questions about conservation and community upliftment, without being didactic.

“The story is great and none of it feels forced,” she adds.

The Last Ranger is not only a South African story but a global one. It offers international audiences a glimpse into landscapes, languages and lives they might never otherwise encounter.

At the same time, it invites viewers to confront the harsh realities of poaching and its ripple effects on wildlife and humanity.

For Qongqo, Lee and Mdoda, the film’s impact extends far beyond its running time.

By sparking dialogue and inspiring action, The Last Ranger becomes a powerful tool in the fight for rhino conservation and a testament to the resilience of those who are on the front line.

As Lee puts it, “This film is so important. They are seeing a landscape they would never see, hearing a language they wouldn’t normally hear and learning about disasters they didn’t even know were happening.”

In a world where the fight for conservation often feels insurmountable, The Last Ranger offers hope, courage and a rallying cry for all to take a stand.