Cape Town Art Fair returns with new galleries, global talent and playful theme

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair is back for its 12th physical edition, running from 21 to 23 February.

Since its inception in 2013, the fair has grown into a premier showcase of contemporary African and international art, attracting artists, collectors and enthusiasts from around the world.

From its early days as Art for You at the Lookout venue at the V&A Waterfront, the fair has evolved significantly. The decision to move it from October to February aligned it with the city’s peak tourist season.

In 2014, Cape Town’s designation as the first African world design capital provided an additional boost.

Over the years, the fair has cemented its reputation as a major player on the global art scene.

Leading this evolution is Laura Vincenti, who has been the fair’s director since 2017. With a background in architecture and extensive experience in artistic and architectural events, Vincenti saw the event’s potential early on.

“Taking over was quite a challenge,” she recalls. “I started as a consultant, trying to see how the fair could grow.

“I personally fell in love with the South African art scene, which is very different from what I was used to in Italy. But I saw the potential of the market, the artists and the creativity here. So, I took on the challenge and committed to developing the project.”

Under Vincenti’s leadership, the fair has focused on raising its standards and international profile.

One of her first initiatives was upgrading its presentation, relocating it to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and redesigning its layout with new walls, lighting and an improved floor plan.

“As an architect, my priority was to ensure a high-quality setup,” she says. “We also worked hard to attract international galleries and create meaningful conversations between them and local galleries.

“I travelled the world promoting the fair, showcasing the incredible environment that is South Africa and the potential of its art market.”

This year’s fair will be the largest yet, featuring 124 exhibitors and more than 500 artists from 58 countries. Notably, 30 galleries will be making their debut. With an expected 30 000 visitors, the event continues to grow in scale and influence.

“We mentored a lot of galleries along the way and they grew with us. It has been very nice especially for me to be able to consult and to suggest better ways of acting and working in the art world for the new galleries.”

Vincenti cites Eclectica Contemporary and Ebony/Curated in Cape Town and Kalashnikovv in Johannesburg as art houses that have grown with the fair.

Vela Projects and Art Formes are two other Cape Town galleries that will be making their debut in the main section of the fair this year.

A key platform for emerging galleries is the Lookout section, designed for exhibitors with less than five years of experience.

“One new gallery that I’m especially proud of is 16 on Lerotholi. It’s a gallery from Langa,” Vincenti says. “They have been mentored by more established galleries, especially Everard Read. And they’re now at the fair for the second year.

They are in the Lookout section and they’re doing an amazing job.

“This is a good example of a gallery established in an under-privileged environment, that has gained success and recognition through exposure from the fair and collaboration with other galleries.”

This year’s theme, “play”, explores the role of playfulness in the curatorial and artistic process.

“Play has so many layers,” says Vincenti. “It’s an act of creation, curiosity and engagement. It’s how children explore the world, how artists experiment and how new ideas emerge.

“We wanted to invite curators and artists to embrace the joy of discovery and informal experimentation.”

Vincenti’s background in architecture informs the fair’s layout, which she conceptualises as a small city.

“The fair is designed with neighbourhoods, streets and public squares. The sections are the neighbourhoods, the galleries are the houses and the public seating areas act as town squares.

“The curated sections reflect this year’s theme, while the main section remains open-ended, allowing exhibitors to showcase their work without thematic constraints.”

The curated sections of the fair will reflect the concept of play, in that the curators have been challenged to see how the concept can inform their practice. Meanwhile, the main section is more free, not strictly answering to the theme.

“We’re expecting a lot of collectors from all over the world and galleries from places like Japan and Kuwait and across Europe, America and Africa,” says Vincenti.

For visitors, the fair offers multiple ways to engage.

Curator-led walkabouts provide insightful tours, the talks programme on Saturday features discussions with artists and professionals from around the world, and many artists will be present in booths to discuss their work firsthand.

“I always encourage people who come to the fair, especially if they come for the first time, to join the art walks and art conversations.

“It’s a great way of getting to know about the artists, art professionals, and curators from South Africa and the rest of the world. It’s an opportunity to meet people from the art world and ask.

“I can’t think of a better way to engage with the galleries and the artists, to explore more and get to know more about art,” Vincenti says.