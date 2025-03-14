Diary: Edgar Muzah and Friends, Nybosse’s Debut Single NgiHappy Ngawe, Bongi Mvuyana performs in Cape Town and Joburg

Soul-stirring: Bongi Mvuyana will be performing tracks from her new album as well as old favourites in Joburg and Cape Town.

Bongi Mvuyana brings Power to the stage

Critically acclaimed singer Bongi Mvuyana is set to take her latest album Power on tour with exclusive performances in two cities this month.

Experience her genre-bending blend of jazz, soul and heartfelt storytelling at Artistry in Johannesburg on 15 March and Youngblood in Cape Town on 29 March.

Power is an emotional journey through love, growth and resilience, brought to life by Mvuyana’s intimate stage presence and full-band accompaniment. Expect renditions of favourites like Ngizokulinda and Egoli and older tracks such as Dopamine.

Tickets are R300 (Joburg) and R275 (Cape Town) via Quicket.

With limited seats available, early booking for this soul-stirring experience is advised.

Track celebrates love and soulful connections

Nybosse’s debut single NgiHappy Ngawe celebrates love and soulful connections. After nearly two decades of behind-the-scenes work in music production, Afro-soul artist Nybosse is making his solo debut with the heartfelt single NgiHappy Ngawe, which means “I’m happy with you”. Known for blending soulful melodies with jazzy elements, Nybosse’s music transcends generations, appealing to both young and older music lovers. Inspired by the joy and transformation love can bring, NgiHappy Ngawe is a celebration of affection, crafted for couples to enjoy in any setting — from intimate home moments to lively wedding celebrations. “I wanted to write a song that helps people believe in love again,” says Nybosse. The track is a reminder that love, when treated with care, has the power to change lives. Having worked with artists such as Fire Mavela and DJ Cutman, this single marks Nybosse’s exciting transition from respected producer to solo performer. NgiHappy Ngawe is available on streaming platforms.

Edgar Muzah and Friends

Rhythm: Edgar Muzah and Friends will be on at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on 25 March.

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal presents Edgar Muzah and Friends on Tuesday 25 March at 5.30.

Supported by the Concerts SA Mobility Fund, the Eastern Cape ensemble will bring their award-winning album Son of a Tribe to life, blending South African classical influences with contemporary innovation. This tapestry of sound performance explores the emotional and cultural connections that music fosters, celebrating unity and diversity. Through a seamless fusion of refined elegance and raw energy, the ensemble creates an immersive sonic experience where inventive rhythms and evocative melodies collide.

The performance will transport audiences on a journey through South Africa’s diverse musical landscape, weaving together Durban’s scenic coastline and Cape Town’s vibrant city rhythms.

Tickets are available at the door and via Webtickets, with student and pensioner discounts offered.