While the women's line-up included an attorney, a doctor and a data scientist, some viewers were less than impressed by the occupations listed for the men. These included a DJ and nightclub manager, a fitness entrepreneur and a beauty consultant.

Things took a more serious turn when social media users began making allegations about the personal lives and past conduct of some of the male contestants. Bukhosi Khoza was accused of scamming people out of money and allegedly leaving an establishment without settling his bill. Khoza has denied the allegations.

Real estate agent Tloks Motseeng also found himself in the firing line, facing allegations about his relationships and accusations of domestic abuse. Motseeng reportedly responded in a since-deleted Facebook post, accusing people of deliberately spreading false information to damage his reputation.

Another contestant, Thapelo Ramoshaba, was accused of misrepresenting his age, a claim he has reportedly disputed. The allegations remain unverified but they have raised questions about how thoroughly the contestants were vetted before being selected for a show in which people agree to get engaged without ever seeing their prospective partners.

Netflix's handling of the backlash has become something of a spectacle in its own right. The original Instagram posts introducing the men and women mysteriously disappeared, prompting speculation that the streamer had removed them in an attempt to contain the damage.

The next day, new sets of photographs appeared. This time the quotes were gone, some of the pictures had changed and several contestants had been given revised job descriptions.

Bukhosi Khoza, originally introduced as a 31-year-old fitness entrepreneur, reappeared as a 30-year-old media personality, MC and events host. Thando Zwane went from being described as "self-employed in agriculture and construction" to the more fashionable "agripreneur". Rene Makhobotloane went from being a business development manager to a sales and marketing manager.

Even the women's profiles were revised, leaving some viewers wondering why Netflix had felt the need to tinker with their descriptions too.

Rather than retreat from the ridicule, Netflix SA eventually decided to get in on the joke. In a new carousel styled like the Love Is Blind contestant introductions, the streamer presented a selection of fictional characters from its scripted shows as potential romantic partners.

At the top of the pile was none other than the infamous Jonasi Gomora from The Polygamist, whose profession was cheekily listed as construction mogul and provider. Other featured characters included Agnes from Umthetho, Zenzi from Unseen and Zama from How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents and How to Ruin Christmas.

Whether the joke will be enough to win back viewers remains to be seen. What is certain is that Love Is Blind: South Africa has delivered more than its fair share of drama, all before we even see these contestants enter the pods.