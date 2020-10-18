Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Covid-19 disrupts HIV and TB services

Interested in do-it-yourself HIV testing? Steer clear of websites selling HIV testing kits online
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted health services across South Africa, including life-saving treatment for tuberculosis (TB), HIV and non-communicable diseases that continue to plague the country.

The pandemic has forced the health sector to divert resources for other health needs to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

There has been a reduction in the number of diagnostic tests for TB, treatment and contact tracing as well as starting those near TB patients on prevention treatment. 

According to the 2020 World Health Organisation World TB Report, there’s been a large decline in the number of people with TB being detected and officially reported monthly from several high burden countries such as South Africa, India and the Philippines. 

In South Africa, health experts cautioned that people infected with TB may be more at risk of Covid-19 infections and this could also worsen their outcomes. Being infected with Covid-19  may also increase the risk of worsening the disease in people who were already infected with TB. 


We are very concerned to see that HIV testing fell by nearly half and that TB testing and primary health care access by carers and children fell by between 9% and 25%…

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize

South Africa is one of the 78 countries that are on track to reach the 2020 milestone of a 20% decrease in new TB infections. 

“South Africa has been at the forefront of the fight against TB. They’ve been the first to introduce new treatment methods and also prioritising key populations such as the mining industry,” said Lucica Ditiu, the executive director of the Stop TB Partnership.
Ditiu was speaking at the Mineral Council of South Africa’s webinar on the effect of the pandemic on the health and wellbeing of workers. 

Although it’s too soon to properly assess how far-reaching the effect of Covid-19 is, it’s clear that migrant workers are disproportionately affected, said Paliani Chinguwo, the Southern Africa Trade Union Coordination Council’s research and information officer.
Migrant workers suffered from mental distress caused by not being able to travel home because of the restriction of movement during the lockdown, he added. Those with expired documentation couldn’t visit health facilities when they needed to because they were afraid of being detained or deported.  

But experts also argue that the pandemic could benefit TB and HIV services. The health interventions put in place for Covid-19 — such as screening, social grants, rapid follow-ups and contact tracing — could improve the efficiency of treatment for TB and HIV, according to a paper published recently in The Lancet.

“South Africa has had remarkable successes in the management of HIV and tuberculosis in the past 10 years but these gains are threatened by Covid-19,” the researchers wrote.

Modelling from July estimated the potential effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on

HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in low- and middle-income countries would be large. The researchers estimated that the deaths caused by HIV and TB and malaria over the next five years could rise by up to 10% and 20% respectively. 

“We are very concerned to see that HIV testing fell by nearly half and that TB testing and primary health care access by carers and children fell by between 9% and 25%,” Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said.

“I am however pleased to inform all of you that the department of health has devised an aggressive catch-up strategy to ensure that we recapture that spirit of health-seeking behaviour and also capitalise on the infrastructure and public-private partnership gains we made during the Covid-19 surge.”

Mkhize said the department will be communicating the details of these programmes as and when they are rolled out. 

While it’s not clear what South Africa’s recovery plans for HIV and TB will be, experts say that increasing self-administered treatment, treatment literacy, using shorter regimens and scaling up counselling, screening and testing will be crucial in ensuring the world doesn’t lose its fight against these two diseases, especially in high burden countries. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Pontsho Pilane
Pontsho Pilane is an award-winning journalist interested in health, gender, race and how they intersect. She holds three degrees in media studies and journalism from Wits University

Related stories

Africa

Women who defy Mnangagwa are jailed, raped, tortured

Kudzai Mashininga -
Many of them end up in Chikurubi prison where the cells are cold, the blankets are filthy and the toilets are in the crowded cells
Read more
National

Signing a path to freedom for the deaf

Zandile Bangani -
If South African Sign Language is recognised as one of the country’s official languages, it will considerably ease many of the deaf community’s problems of access, education and equality.
Read more
Opinion

Women are entitled to own land

Hloniphile Simelane -
Too many laws and customs in too many African countries still treat women as minors
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: SA will be bankrupted by looters

Editorial -
The chickens have finally come home to roost: if we do not end the looting, it will end us
Read more
Africa

The October election season: Guinea, Tanzania and Cote D’Ivoire head to the polls

sidy yansane & Leanne de Bassompierre & simon mkina -
October is election month as three presidents seek another term in office. For two, it will be their third
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid antibody tests come to SA

thando maeko -
It takes only 15 minutes to get the results, and data can be used to assess the spread of the virus
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

Despite 6 300 ANC cadres working in government, the party’s integrity committee has done little to deal with its accused members
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper & khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Women who defy Mnangagwa are jailed, raped, tortured

Many of them end up in Chikurubi prison where the cells are cold, the blankets are filthy and the toilets are in the crowded cells
Kudzai Mashininga -
Read more
National

Female cops sent for rape counselling

Brigadier Sifiso Cele denies the rape allegations, saying that they are part of a smear campaign and that criminal charges should have been opened if the accusations were true
khaya koko -
Read more
National

‘Lost’ PPE: Morar a ‘player and ref’

Roshan Morar, the auditor who supplied the KZN education department with sanitisers has also been tasked with investigating the “disappearance” of millions of rands worth of PPE
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 disrupts HIV and TB services

While data is still trickling in on how much the pandemic affects health systems, there are far-reaching consequences for people living with HIV and tuberculosis.
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now