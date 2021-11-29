Exclusive: Join expert vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi as he unpacks Omicron

Tonight join the Mail & Guardian as we speak to renowned vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi about the implication of Omicron, Covid-19 and the next steps for South Africa.

The situation regarding the new Omicron Covid-19 variant is changing daily, leading to fear, uncertainty and a lot of disinformation and misunderstanding around the world.

Our guest, Prof Shabir Madhi of the University of the Witwatersrand, led the trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in South Africa, and will be sharing his insights on the emerging situation tonight.

Join us in finding out what we really know about the Omicron variant and the likely scenarios facing our country.

