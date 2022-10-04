Subscribe

Health

WATCH: How to keep teenagers on tuberculosis treatment

  
Anti-TB medication. Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

Puberty makes people aged 10 to 19 more likely to become ill with tuberculosis if they’re infected with the TB germ.

Why?

  1. Teens start to lose the protection of their childhood immune system, which is good at controlling infection.
  2. Adolescents spend a large portion of their time in classrooms, where the risk of getting infected with TB can be as high as in clinics.
  3. TB spreads through the air. Teens’ budding social lives mean they have more chances to pass the germ onto their peers.

Do teens take their TB pills correctly?

The way South Africa’s health system is set up isn’t working for adolescents. They’re not children but they’re not adults yet, so they often fall through the cracks.

Adolescents are more likely than people aged 25 and older to stop taking their TB pills before the end of their drug course.

TB treatment can be tough to take. For teens of 16 years and younger, drug courses are between four and six months, depending on how bad their TB is.

Research shows the likelihood of teens not taking their treatment can even increase as they grow into young adults. That’s why many adolescents still die of TB.

TB was the leading cause of death for teenagers between 2008 and 2018 in South Africa. 

How can we make clinics more teen-friendly?

Adolescents have specific preferences when it comes to TB treatment. Researchers say clinics must make an effort to accommodate them.

A teen-friendly clinic could look like this:

  1. Short appointments during school time.
  2. No appointments during school holidays, exam periods or after school.
  1. Flexible appointment times to accommodate teenagers who live between multiple households.
  2. Fast-lane pickup lines at clinics where teens can collect their treatment, so long queues don’t make them miss too much school.
  3. Health workers could help school kids with TB share their experiences with other learners to reduce the stigma around the disease.
  4. Doctors have found that setting up WhatsApp support groups for teens or matching them up with treatment buddies can help to keep them on treatment.

Sources:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6300506/?report=reader https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969717300268

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27725042/ https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-019-7257-4 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34752730/ https://www.statssa.gov.za/publications/03-09-15/03-09-152022.pdf

bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Joan van Dyk
Joan Van Dyk
Joan van Dyk graduated with an honours degree in journalism from Stellenbosch University in 2017. She was the top performing student in the class of 2016.
Dylan Bush

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

“We will get them off their thrones’: Potterill on male...

M&G Premium

Judge Sulet Potterill told the JSC the battle to bring women into the highest echelons of the judiciary will be won
emsie ferreira
Health

WATCH: How to keep teenagers on tuberculosis treatment

TB was the leading cause of teenage deaths between 2008 and 2018 in South Africa
Joan Van Dyk & dylan bush
Motoring

Singapore GP: Tropical thunder at Marina Bay

Sergio Perez delivered the drive of his life despite the turbulent conditions.
brent van der schyff
Friday

BLK RCK Festival celebrates the impact of black music on...

The BLK JKS present a two-day transcendental music experience during their Black Rock Safari tour
phendu kuta
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×