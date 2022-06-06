A classic car smorgasbord awaits at Nasrec

Johannesburg is teeming with car enthusiasts that boast a passion for both classics and

modern day offerings. They mostly tend to be social and enjoy the outdoors in the company of automotive metal.

Whether you have attended a car meet or have cursed a convoy of stupidly loud Ford Fiesta STs on the N1, it comes as no surprise that the return of Classic Car Shows will be met with much fanafare. Whether you enjoy the guttural, throaty roar of an American V8, the wild turbo spooling of a JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) legend, or perhaps you prefer the class and status of the European classics, there might just be an event for you.

The Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng is back at it again, bringing us motoring events for the enthusiasts.

The Classic Car Show is a case in point and, following a three-year hiatus, the event is sure to attract a fair number of enthusiastic classic car patrons. It will be host to a variety of motoring masterpieces. With a diverse American motoring arrangement, you should expect hotrods from the early 1930s to Concours level Chevys and, of course, enough Mustangs and Cobras to impress even Carl Shelby himself.

In the Japanese corner, it’s only fair to say that the tuners will be in their element. From exotic Hondas to modified Toyotas. There will be no shortage in the variety of JDM cars in attendance.

And finally, we are left with the European and British selection and what a mixed bag it will be. From MGs to Ferraris, Porsches to Alfas and everything in-between, there will be enough automotive eye-candy to satiate most tastes. The variety will surely be nothing short of, well, spectacular.

Earmarked to take place from 2-3 July 2022, the event will only be open to the public on 3 July from 8am-4pm. Aside from static display, the show also caters for those looking for adrenaline thrills in the form of Drifting contents. There will also be live music, a flea market and even an affordable helicopter flip ride.

At R80 a ticket for adults at the gate or R60 at Computicket and R20 for children under 12, the Classic Car Show remains an exciting yet affordable day out. With something in store for you, Grandpa and your wife, I can’t think of a better way to spend one’s Sunday.