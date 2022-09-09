Having taken the spiffy new Haval H6 GT for a drive, this affordable SUV is sure to be a favourite

To be frank, Haval has become a clear example that if you get rid of the obsolete beliefs around Chinese cars, you may yet find yourself behind the wheel of cars that represent amazing value for money.

While the brand continues to make big sales in Mzansi, it’s thrown its hat into the coupe SUV ring with its new range-topping H6 GT variant, which is designed to be a cut-price contender in the segment. To get a clear understanding of the positioning of the H6 GT, it’s what the X4 and Q5 Sportback variants are to the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 models.

Stylish execution

In the looks department, it’s unarguably the most handsome SUV coupe to ever emerge from the brand. It follows the same maturity formula worn by the regular H6 and it does so with a bit of an attitude. This is all helped by sharp-looking, coupe-crossover bodywork and a unique design that features aero side skirts, enhanced visual accents, wheel arch cladding as well as gloss black accents paired with carbon fibre inserts on the front and back of the car.

As for the rear, its roof-mounted spoiler is further sweetened by a lip spoiler, gloss black roof rails and mirrors, as well as aero side skirts and a rear diffuser. It rides on a set of 19″ alloy wheels finished in black and wrapped in 235/55 R19 rubbers.

Bargain price, not feels

When I first saddled inside the regular H6 in 2021, I was pleasantly surprised by its build quality and equipment levels, especially considering its bargain-basement R479 900 price tag. Yes, you guessed it right, the same scenario applies here.

Though the interior of the H6 GT remains similar to that of the regular model, it has superbly distinct features to further reinforce its ambitious look. For instance, there’s sporty green trimming and stitching with Alcantara inserts, a panoramic roof, and GT lettering embroidered on the seats with swathes of gloss black strewn about the cabin.

The 10.25″ digital instrument cluster, wireless charging capability and a 12.3″ central display have been carried over from the H6. As a reminder, the infotainment system allows Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

Annoyingly, though, the control interface for functions such as climate control and drive mode selection can only be accessed via the central display. Besides all that, the H6 GT presents itself well.

Despite the coupe-like design cues, don’t expect the H6 GT’s rear space and practicality to be compromised. The H6 GT has seating for five passengers including the driver, and all are catered for in a spacious manner thanks to the substantial leg, head and shoulder room. The luggage space measures 392 litres with the seats up and extends to 1 390 litres with the seats folded. By comparison, the regular H6 is a little bigger with a generous 600 litres of boot space with the rear seats up and 1 485 litres with the pews folded.

Same, but different

Regarding dimensions, the H6 GT is marginally bigger than the H6 it shares its wheelbase with, thanks to a length of 4 727mm, a width of 1 940mm and a height of 1 729mm.

Press the start/stop button and the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine shared with the regular H6 model springs to life. It fires 155kW and 325Nm of torque to all four wheels via the torque-on-demand 4WD system and a seven-speed DCT transmission.

Having had the opportunity to sample the H6 with the same power plant and transmission, but with an added 5kW and 5Nm, it doesn’t feel noticeably different on the road. It delivers a softer ride, thus making it a decent cruiser.

The Haval H6 GT interior.

Varied character

For the days when the mood arises, there’s a new race mode that modifies the exhaust note. It provides a sportier etiquette with a more responsive throttle input. What we also noticed at the launch was a jerky transmission at slow paces; however, that gets sorted once the car has garnered sufficient momentum.

Dial it into normal mode and the H6 GT delivers an apt shove in a controlled manner with a pleasantly cushy ride. We sampled it through severe mountain passes and its body roll remains tight in check with a light steering that gives the driver the idea of what the front wheels are doing.

Haval doesn’t make any mention of fuel consumption figures, but we saw the numbers clinging to the 11.2l per 100km mark at launch. This isn’t exactly a surprise since we’ve experienced a similar case with the H6 that wields the same power plant.

Like its sibling, the H6 GT comes with an array of safety features as standard. These consist of a 360-degree view camera system, adaptive cruise control with intelligent cruise, intelligent cornering, traffic-jam assist, pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist plus blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert.

At the price of R629 950, the new Haval H6 GT blends the practicality of the regular H6 with contemporary styling cues. Without any doubt, it’ll find favour with local SUV buyers. With all the features at its price point, it’s easier to forgive any flaws.

Also, Haval’s slew of products has been ever-impressive in terms of build quality and equipment, and the new H6 GT should form part of the list of SUVs if you are in the market for one. five-year or 100 000km warranty and a five-year or 60 000km service plan.