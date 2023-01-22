Special edition Porsche a tribute to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche

Officially, this car is a tribute to the Porsche Design studio celebrating its 50-year milestone, but in a sense it’s really a tribute to the founder, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. Let me tell you the story.

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, aka Butzi, was a genius who was catapulted into the Hall of Fame when he designed the first Porsche 911 back in the early 1960s. That car and its iconic shape remains the sports car pinnacle six decades later. The story takes a turn when Butzi realises the car company he works for is set to go public. He decides it’s not for him and starts his own design studio.

His first project was to design a watch for Porsche AG and so the Chronograph 1 was realised with black dials and black casing. Much like the 911, this Chronograph was an instant success and remains a highly coveted piece.

Fast forward 50 years and it makes sense why the new Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 50 Years Porsche Design can only be ordered in black (or jet black). The car is a celebration of what started the Porsche Design studio now famous for creating all manner of objects. Of course, the new car also comes with a new timepiece, the Chronograph 1 — 911 50 Years of Porsche Design.

The special edition Porsche 911 is based on the current 911 Targa 4 GTS. That means a twin-turbo 3.0-litre, flat six engine coupled to a PDK, dual-clutch transmission and, in this case, an all-wheel drive system.

Porsche has then made delicate changes to the car to make it all that more special, imbuing it with parts and styling elements that set it apart from the usual 911 crowd and the 911 Targa on which it is based.

Porsche will make 750 of these cars and the car that TopGear South Africa has been privileged to drive is number nine of 750.

Sleek: The Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 50 Years Porsche Design comes only in black, a nod to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s Chronograph 1 timepiece. Photo: Wayne Young

In terms of its driving behaviour, it’s a Targa so it carries a tad more weight that you can feel when you unleash all 353kW under foot. But it’s also a 911, which means a plethora of active performance systems enhance driving dynamics to a point where not much of the 911 character has been lost.

It rides well, drives well, turns well, grips well — just not as well as the coupe does but I bet you wouldn’t notice. That extra weight only shows when the immense grip from those 20 and 21-inch wheels is lost. The rears are 205/30 ZR21’s mind you. Despite this slight crutch to its performance in comparison to its hardtop siblings, make no mistake this is still a beautiful sports car to drive.

I’m overwhelmed by how special it is, not just in name but in the highlights that make it special. It’s a modern Targa, famed for an iconic and elegant domed glass roof that unhinges and folds away at the pull of a button. The folding action is a dance of engineering and you’ll be smitten by the drama of it with the intricacies of all of the pieces that work to stow or close the roof. The whole process takes just 19 seconds.

And then it gets more exclusive: the car’s all-black exterior paint application is further enhanced with Porsche Design decals across the flanks and Turbo S wheels finished in a satin platinum colour.

Darkened badging abounds but the rear deck carries a special circular emblem finished with 50 Porsche Design and FA Porsche signature.

Step into the car and you won’t miss the detail differentiation. The Porsche steering wheel centre line and seatbelts are finished in a slate grey colour.

The FA Porsche signature is embossed into the centre console and armrest while 50 Porsche Design is written into the headrests.

The biggest change in the cabin is the Sport-Tex, chequered seats in black and white that hark back to the original 901 (which later became 911). These are an instant hit with people who have become so accustomed to the modernity of leather/faux-leather seats.

Smooth: The interior of the new Porsche is black with slate grey finishes and chequered seats similar to those of the original 901.

As is the case with special editions, this car carries the numbered badge on the dashboard, leaving you in no doubt as to the limited run of this model.

By Porsche business strategy, this is yet another special edition, very similar in execution to the Targa Heritage Edition released in 2021. Despite this, the new Targa 4 GTS 50 Years Porsche Design still looks and feels special.

My fear with the few Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 50 Years Porsche Design cars that will grace South African shores is that they will become garage queens, left to sit and retain value without any real joy to the owner or appreciative onlookers. I hope that is not the case. This car needs to be seen and heard and shown off for what it is. Butzi would want that