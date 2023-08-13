Porsche adds pepper to bestseller

Red-hot: The Porsche Cayenne has been revamped, inside and out, with subtle styling and an ever better experience for the driver and passengers.

As far as vehicle updates go, to call what has been done to the Porsche Cayenne significant would be an understatement.

You might not immediately notice it from the outside as you look at the pictures on this page, trying to work out precisely what has changed — we’ll take you through it shortly. First, let’s look at the reasons why.

The Cayenne is Porsche’s best-selling vehicle, responsible for a third of all sales globally. This mid-life update wasn’t just to freshen it up but also to ensure it sells well into the cycle of employing electric powertrains too, something Porsche will be adding to the range from 2025.

The exterior changes seem subtle until the pre-facelift version is parked side by side with this one. It’s one of those “I know something is different but I can’t quite put my finger on it” moments.

Let us help. For a start, Porsche has reworked the face. It’s repositioned the headlights to be higher and slightly fuller, while the bonnet seems to slope downwards, giving you the illusion of a lower nose, reminiscent of the lower-slung vehicles in the marque’s range.

The bumper incorporates a few more horizontal decorative pieces, into which Porsche has worked the DRL LED lights.

The doors have been reworked for a cleaner look that accentuates the front and rear wings.

At the rear, close inspection will reveal a cleaner look too, minimalist in its panel design, and augmented by new 3D light clusters and P-O-R-S-C-H-E lettering, which is no longer backed by glassware.

You’ll also notice that the number plate position is much lower, making for a larger and cleaner tailgate.

The redesign feels subtle, yes, but it comprises a long list of minor adjustments and changes that ultimately lend the Cayenne an uncluttered and well-proportioned look, finished by a selection of up to 30 alloy wheel options ranging between 20 inch and 22 inch.

Porsche has called in the services of the bi-turbo V8 once again, with enough work done to reduce emissions sufficiently for the Cayenne S to coexist with the other models.

The 349kW V8 is paired to Porsche’s 8-speed Tiptronic box with all-wheel drive and variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

Power aside, it’s this powertrain’s elements working in unison that makes the Cayenne S feel so good to drive. Even in the pouring rain, the chassis and grip levels offered through the Porsche Traction Management control system make for a confident and brisk drive.

The way it rotates through steering inputs is every bit the sporty SUV we’ve come to expect.

Part of this balance of dynamics and comfort has been enhanced in the new Cayenne via a reworked suspension setup, now featuring two valves on each damper.

The extra valve gives further adaptability to the rebound and compression stages, effectively making the Cayenne better at putting “comfort” and “sporty” in the same sentence.

This two-valve tech is standard on all Cayennes, whether fitted with air or steel-spring suspension. The tech is part of the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) system, which is standard across the range for the first time. In practice, it makes the Cayenne all the more flexible in its use and driving experience.

We got the opportunity to swop the V8 for the base Cayenne, powered by a turbocharged V6 mated to a Tiptronic 8-speed. It’s immediately apparent that, at 89kW shy of the “S”, the Cayenne turns in with a noticeable agility and lightness. It’s every bit the performer in walking the line of on-road comfort and sporty dynamics.

Ditto on the chassis changes mentioned above. The V6 commands even more attention as it feels just as surefooted and exciting, albeit with a different exhaust note and, if you’re counting, slower acceleration times and top end.

It’s the pick of the range as far as the models we have driven are concerned and will turn in just over 10 litres/100 km on the efficiency scale.

As for safety, a big talking point is a new level of tech on the Porsche HD Matrix LED headlights, which are a R55 000 option, and come with a multitude of adaptations.

All-new interior concept

The cabin is the showstopper. The previous architecture and operating concept are gone, replaced by a layout that shares much of its design with the electric Taycan. The concept centres around the driver, presenting features and functions in the most efficient and flexible way.

Porsche products are synonymous with personalisation, which extends to how the driver enjoys the layout of the graphics and functions of the various displays.

The overall master material design is the use of black-panel surfaces that run across the whole dashboard.

It creates a harmonious home for display surfaces, from the driver’s floating console display to the two infotainment displays that sit centrally and in front of the passenger.

A 10.9-inch display allows passengers to access most functions without distracting the driver. Part of this update is incorporating video-streaming applications in order for passengers to enjoy entertainment while the driver focuses on driving.

Not a bad compromise, really — the Cayenne certainly is entertaining for the person at the wheel.

The passenger display is covered by a special film that masks the view from the driver’s side, much like phone privacy screen protectors.

The other key interior point is the driver’s instrument cluster, a free-standing, bezel-free, curved display.

It integrates all driving displays within a new, customisable presentation that works in conjunction with a head-up display, also customisable, with six changeable information interfaces.

Traditional Porsche displays, such as large central rev counters, remain but there are also several options and menus for all the driver’s functions. The glaring omission here is that Porsche has altered the start/stop switch from the old “key” type to a start-stop button. Purists might weep. Also, the gear selector has been moved to the side of the wheel.

Despite its SUV nature and real-world use for family mobility, the Cayenne’s interior has been designed to ensure the sportscar feel is preserved and accentuated.

The new design architecture leaves room for signature Cayenne details, such as the dual handles flanking the centre console.

The console itself, now devoid of the gear selector, feels higher than before, giving the illusion of sitting lower in the cabin, a key trait of any sports car. The steering wheel, too, has been lifted from the Porsche 911 with its drive mode selector.

What Porsche has achieved with this new architecture is future-proofed this generation of Cayenne for the electric versions. It’s done it in a way that stays true to Porsche’s DNA, for the most part, but also in a way that isn’t as jarring as some of its German competitors.

Where there are multiple screens, there can be an uncomfortable sense of too much colour and too many clashing graphics.

On the tech front, Porsche has added something we’ve been wondering about for a while — a wireless charging tray for your smartphone with a cooling function.

The Cayenne has always been a very competent and compelling car. With this comprehensive update, one could argue it’s an unbeatable package. It’s subtle in styling yet offers more to the driver and passenger experience than ever before.

While we got behind the wheel of the Cayenne and Cayenne S in Austria, the local range includes these plus the E-Hybrid that couples the V6 to a 130kW electric motor. Porsche claims 85km of electric-only driving from the plug-in hybrid.

As you read this, the new Cayenne will already be at your nearest Porsche Centre.