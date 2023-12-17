A first look at the electric Porsche Macan

It’s electrifying: The new EV Macan is sleeker and more streamlined than the older models, and has eye-catching lights.

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

The model is set to take centre stage in Porsche’s bid to embrace new tech