Affordable used Chinese SUVs: Top picks for budget-conscious buyers

Chery and Haval are now top 10 selling brands in South Africa.

South African consumers are feeling increasingly cash-strapped, making the purchase of a vehicle difficult.

Many — even well-off — buyers, are choosing to downsize, trading in large vehicles for something smaller and more affordable and fuel-efficient.

However, the rise of Chinese brands like Chery, Omoda and Haval has given buyers a compelling alternative — well-specced, stylish SUVs that offer significantly better value for money than their European and other Asian counterparts.

The value proposition is even stronger in the used market. The latest AutoTrader data reveals nearly new bargains for under R450 000 — and, in some cases, even below R400 000.

The success of Chinese vehicles in the South African market can be attributed to several factors, including the fact that these brands have become adept at offering vehicles that balance affordability, high specifications and modern design, all of which appeal to cost-conscious buyers, said AutoTrader chief executive George Mienie.

“As the local automotive landscape shifts, it’s no surprise that consumers are exploring the value propositions of these options, particularly when it comes to fuel efficiency and advanced features, both in new and pre-owned models,” he said.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

One of the best-selling options on this list, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, is a prime example of a well-priced family crossover. With striking styling and a well-equipped interior, it has gained a strong following nationwide since its debut and has consistently high monthly sales.

With an average price of R391 000 on the used car market, buyers might expect higher mileage and older registrations — but that’s not the case. The average mileage is just 6 681km, and the average registration age is one year.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 108 kilowatts and 210Nm of torque, paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels. Fuel consumption is claimed at a respectable 6.8 litres/100km. Even the entry-level Distinction model has plenty of bells and whistles, featuring cruise control, faux leather upholstery, LED headlights and a reverse camera.

Those wanting even more luxury and power can upgrade to the Tiggo 7 Pro Max but this plusher variant retails for more.

Haval H9

Often overlooked, the H9 was one of Haval’s early attempts to break into the large SUV segment. Introduced in 2018, it challenged the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, attracting buyers with a competitive R599 000 starting price and a laundry list of luxury features.

However, the absence of a turbodiesel engine limited its appeal. Today, the H9 presents strong value on the used market, with an average price of R376 000.

Beyond its capable off-road performance, the H9 offers premium touches such as electrically adjustable front seats with a massage function, ambient lighting and various driver assistance systems. The 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine delivers 180kW and 350Nm of torque, although its 10.9 litre/100km claimed fuel consumption might deter some buyers.

With an average mileage of 74 300km, and a registration age of six years, the H9 remains a solid choice for families seeking a spacious and luxurious adventure SUV.

A new H9 is expected to join the local Haval lineup soon, following the H7’s launch in January 2025.

Jetour Dashing

If off-roading and seven-seat practicality aren’t requirements, the stylish Jetour Dashing is an appealing choice. With its striking exterior and well-appointed cabin, it caters to those who prioritise aesthetics.

A relatively new entrant to the market, the Dashing commands a high average used price of R434 000, which is a slight saving over the new retail price of R439 900. However, most pre-owned examples are nearly new, averaging 2 755km with a registration age of one year.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine producing 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a dual-clutch transmission that offers smoother and more efficient shifts than the CVTs commonly used by rivals.

As expected from a Chinese SUV, equipment levels are generous, with the entry-level Momentum featuring faux leather upholstery, LED headlights, four airbags and climate control. However, the claimed fuel consumption of 7.8litres/100km is higher than that of competitors.

GAC GS3 Emzoom

The newest — and sportiest — entrant on this list, GAC’s GS3 Emzoom, might look like an oversized hot hatchback, but it’s a practical crossover with sporty styling details. It’s rather sprightly, with the 130kW, 270N.m 1.5-litre turbocharged engine propelling the GS3 to 100km/h in eight seconds flat.

Like the Dashing, it’s a relatively new entrant on the market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any to choose from on the used car market. With an average price of R410 995, mileage of 3 000km, and a registration age of just one year, savvy buyers can save a couple of thousands buying a lightly used model, as the entry-level GS3 retails for R419 900.

For the price, buyers get plenty of toys, with the base Comfort trim offering dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, a reverse camera and more. The top-spec R-Style impresses with a power-operated tailgate, crystal detailing for the gear shifter and several other special touches.