Top-selling used vehicles in 2024 on AutoTrader show a shift to budget-friendly options

The Ranger remains South Africa’s favourite used vehicle, with 20 914 units sold last year. (Photo: Ford media)

The South African used car market is truly dynamic, with many changes to the top 10 best-selling used vehicles on AutoTrader, as highlighted in the 2024 AutoTrader car industry report.

While stalwarts like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo have retained their respective top three positions, several changes are evident towards the lower part of the rankings, with some new entrants suggesting a shift in consumer demand and needs.

The Ranger remains South Africa’s favourite used vehicle, with 20 914 units sold last year. The Hilux, the Ranger’s closest rival, finished in second place, albeit with 3 620 fewer units sold. The most popular passenger vehicles remain the Polo and Polo Vivo, with annual sales of 15 710 and 12 835 units respectively.

“The used car market continues to be a barometer for consumer sentiment and economic realities. While household names like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux remain dominant, the overall shifts in demand point to a more value-driven approach from buyers,” commented AutoTrader chief executive George Mienie.

“Rising living costs and interest rates have reshaped purchasing behaviour, with affordability and long-term running costs becoming key factors in decision-making. These rankings don’t just reflect vehicle popularity — they tell the story of how South Africans adapt to financial pressures while still prioritising mobility.”

The first six spots remain unchanged from 2024 to 2023, with the Toyota Fortuner and Mercedes-Benz C-Class occupying the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. While they retain their positions, it’s worth noting that the Fortuner and C-Class — considered premium vehicles — have seen a decline in sales, with Fortuner sales sliding by 731 units to 8 438.

The C-Class had an even bigger shift, with sales falling from 7 850 to 6 894 in 2024.

“The used car market is shifting, driven by affordability, supply issues, and changing consumer priorities. The decline of premium sedans and the rise of budget-friendly vehicles reflect a more pragmatic approach to ownership. As buyers focus on reliability, efficiency, and value, these factors will define the future of used car sales in South Africa,” said Mienie.

There are however notable differences in positions seven through 10 on the most sold used-car list. For instance, the BMW 3 Series has been replaced by the Suzuki Swift, now the seventh best-selling used car on the AutoTrader platform. With frugal and reliable engines, the Swift remains a compelling buy. It is practical, well-equipped and, importantly, well-priced.

As the South African consumer increasingly looks to stretch more out of the rand, it’s anticipated that vehicles such as the Swift will rise through the ranks. In October and November, the Swift was the sixth best-selling used car and remained on the top 10 best-selling list in December.

Like the C-Class and the Fortuner, the other remaining premium vehicle on this list, the BMW 3 Series, has also seen decreased sales and a drop in the ratings. Now in eighth position, the German sedan saw sales decline by 1 102 units, with 5 753 units sold last year.

Interestingly, the Ford EcoSport has dropped off the list despite reasonable pricing (an average selling price of R242 056 in 2023). This could be because fewer examples are available on the used car market; the EcoSport was discontinued in 2022, with the final models reaching South Africa in 2023.

Discontinuation has not stopped the Nissan NP200 from creeping up on the top 10 best-selling list, despite being killed off in March 2024. With its discontinuation went one of South Africa’s most affordable and dependable small bakkies.

So it makes sense that demand has risen as buyers look down different avenues to purchase this highly popular vehicle. With an average price of R177 690, it’s no surprise that 5 05 were sold in 2024 — 999 units more than the year before.

Rounding out the list of the 10 best-selling vehicles of 2024 is the Isuzu D-Max. A new addition to the list, the bakkie’s appearance highlights a need for practical vehicles; 40% of the vehicles are bakkies, and 30% are considered to be affordable hatchbacks.

These shifts in South Africa’s used car rankings reflect evolving consumer priorities, with affordability and fuel efficiency playing an increasingly crucial role. While stalwarts like the Ranger and Hilux continue to dominate, the rise of models such as the Suzuki Swift and Isuzu D-Max suggests a growing demand for budget-friendly and versatile vehicles.

Furthermore, the decline of premium sedans like the BMW 3 Series and the EcoSport’s disappearance indicates changing dynamics in the used car market. As economic pressures persist, well-priced vehicles will probably continue to shape the landscape of local used car sales.

AutoTrader Used Car Data 2024

Model Sold Units Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average Ford Ranger 20,914 R466,609 80,397 km 4 years-old Toyota Hilux 17,294 R448,638 104,996 km 5 years-old Volkswagen Polo 15,710 R263,249 70,848 km 4 years-old Volkswagen Polo Vivo 12,835 R197,130 58,867 km 4 years-old Toyota Fortuner 8,438 R463,743 105,264 km 6 years-old Mercedes-Benz C-Class 6,894 R445,996 94,888 km 7 years-old Suzuki Swift 6,136 R189,761 37,068 km 2 years-old BMW 3 Series 5,753 R381,086 106,523 km 8 years-old Nissan NP200 5,405 R177,690 78,899 km 4 years-old Isuzu D-Max 4,824 R433,412 61,252 km 2 years-old

AutoTrader Used Car Data 2023

Model Sold Units Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average Ford Ranger 20,156 R444,020 86,206 km 4 years-old Toyota Hilux 17,555 R453,621 104,125 km 5 years-old Volkswagen Polo 16,140 R263,120 65,495 km 4 years-old Volkswagen Polo Vivo 10,990 R192,989 63,236 km 4 years-old Toyota Fortuner 9,169 R461,943 103,691 km 5 years-old Mercedes-Benz C-Class 7,850 R438,692 95,956 km 7 years-old BMW 3 Series 6,855 R372,799 101,209 km 7 years-old Ford EcoSport 6,032 R242,056 57,116 km 4 years-old Nissan NP200 4,506 R168,833 81,542 km 4 years-old Kia Picanto 4,460 R168,318 45,386 km 3 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 January – 31 December 2023