Top-selling used vehicles in 2024 on AutoTrader show a shift to budget-friendly options

The South African used car market is truly dynamic, with many changes to the top 10 best-selling used vehicles on AutoTrader, as highlighted in the 2024 AutoTrader car industry report.
While stalwarts like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo have retained their respective top three positions, several changes are evident towards the lower part of the rankings, with some new entrants suggesting a shift in consumer demand and needs.
The Ranger remains South Africa’s favourite used vehicle, with 20 914 units sold last year. The Hilux, the Ranger’s closest rival, finished in second place, albeit with 3 620 fewer units sold. The most popular passenger vehicles remain the Polo and Polo Vivo, with annual sales of 15 710 and 12 835 units respectively.
“The used car market continues to be a barometer for consumer sentiment and economic realities. While household names like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux remain dominant, the overall shifts in demand point to a more value-driven approach from buyers,” commented AutoTrader chief executive George Mienie.
“Rising living costs and interest rates have reshaped purchasing behaviour, with affordability and long-term running costs becoming key factors in decision-making. These rankings don’t just reflect vehicle popularity — they tell the story of how South Africans adapt to financial pressures while still prioritising mobility.”
The first six spots remain unchanged from 2024 to 2023, with the Toyota Fortuner and Mercedes-Benz C-Class occupying the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. While they retain their positions, it’s worth noting that the Fortuner and C-Class — considered premium vehicles — have seen a decline in sales, with Fortuner sales sliding by 731 units to 8 438.
The C-Class had an even bigger shift, with sales falling from 7 850 to 6 894 in 2024.
“The used car market is shifting, driven by affordability, supply issues, and changing consumer priorities. The decline of premium sedans and the rise of budget-friendly vehicles reflect a more pragmatic approach to ownership. As buyers focus on reliability, efficiency, and value, these factors will define the future of used car sales in South Africa,” said Mienie.
There are however notable differences in positions seven through 10 on the most sold used-car list. For instance, the BMW 3 Series has been replaced by the Suzuki Swift, now the seventh best-selling used car on the AutoTrader platform. With frugal and reliable engines, the Swift remains a compelling buy. It is practical, well-equipped and, importantly, well-priced.
As the South African consumer increasingly looks to stretch more out of the rand, it’s anticipated that vehicles such as the Swift will rise through the ranks. In October and November, the Swift was the sixth best-selling used car and remained on the top 10 best-selling list in December.
Like the C-Class and the Fortuner, the other remaining premium vehicle on this list, the BMW 3 Series, has also seen decreased sales and a drop in the ratings. Now in eighth position, the German sedan saw sales decline by 1 102 units, with 5 753 units sold last year.
Interestingly, the Ford EcoSport has dropped off the list despite reasonable pricing (an average selling price of R242 056 in 2023). This could be because fewer examples are available on the used car market; the EcoSport was discontinued in 2022, with the final models reaching South Africa in 2023.
Discontinuation has not stopped the Nissan NP200 from creeping up on the top 10 best-selling list, despite being killed off in March 2024. With its discontinuation went one of South Africa’s most affordable and dependable small bakkies.
So it makes sense that demand has risen as buyers look down different avenues to purchase this highly popular vehicle. With an average price of R177 690, it’s no surprise that 5 05 were sold in 2024 — 999 units more than the year before.
Rounding out the list of the 10 best-selling vehicles of 2024 is the Isuzu D-Max. A new addition to the list, the bakkie’s appearance highlights a need for practical vehicles; 40% of the vehicles are bakkies, and 30% are considered to be affordable hatchbacks.
These shifts in South Africa’s used car rankings reflect evolving consumer priorities, with affordability and fuel efficiency playing an increasingly crucial role. While stalwarts like the Ranger and Hilux continue to dominate, the rise of models such as the Suzuki Swift and Isuzu D-Max suggests a growing demand for budget-friendly and versatile vehicles.
Furthermore, the decline of premium sedans like the BMW 3 Series and the EcoSport’s disappearance indicates changing dynamics in the used car market. As economic pressures persist, well-priced vehicles will probably continue to shape the landscape of local used car sales.
AutoTrader Used Car Data 2024
|Model
|Sold Units
|Price (R) Average
|Mileage (km) Average
|Registration Age Average
|Ford Ranger
|20,914
|R466,609
|80,397 km
|4 years-old
|Toyota Hilux
|17,294
|R448,638
|104,996 km
|5 years-old
|Volkswagen Polo
|15,710
|R263,249
|70,848 km
|4 years-old
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|12,835
|R197,130
|58,867 km
|4 years-old
|Toyota Fortuner
|8,438
|R463,743
|105,264 km
|6 years-old
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|6,894
|R445,996
|94,888 km
|7 years-old
|Suzuki Swift
|6,136
|R189,761
|37,068 km
|2 years-old
|BMW 3 Series
|5,753
|R381,086
|106,523 km
|8 years-old
|Nissan NP200
|5,405
|R177,690
|78,899 km
|4 years-old
|Isuzu D-Max
|4,824
|R433,412
|61,252 km
|2 years-old
AutoTrader Used Car Data 2023
|Model
|Sold Units
|Price (R) Average
|Mileage (km) Average
|Registration Age Average
|Ford Ranger
|20,156
|R444,020
|86,206 km
|4 years-old
|Toyota Hilux
|17,555
|R453,621
|104,125 km
|5 years-old
|Volkswagen Polo
|16,140
|R263,120
|65,495 km
|4 years-old
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|10,990
|R192,989
|63,236 km
|4 years-old
|Toyota Fortuner
|9,169
|R461,943
|103,691 km
|5 years-old
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|7,850
|R438,692
|95,956 km
|7 years-old
|BMW 3 Series
|6,855
|R372,799
|101,209 km
|7 years-old
|Ford EcoSport
|6,032
|R242,056
|57,116 km
|4 years-old
|Nissan NP200
|4,506
|R168,833
|81,542 km
|4 years-old
|Kia Picanto
|4,460
|R168,318
|45,386 km
|3 years-old
Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 January – 31 December 2023