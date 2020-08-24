Who’s making money from Covid-19?

The public purse has taken a hammering under emergency measures put in place to deal with Covid-19. Unsurprisingly, not all the deals that have gone through government have had the best interests of citizens at heart. As expenditure details from the past few months are being released, the Mail & Guardian has raised concerns relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), and we’re not the only ones. The South African Revenue Service is concerned about tender irregularities too.