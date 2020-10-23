Murder of anti-mining activist emboldens KZN community

The gunning down of a “formidable and courageous anchor”, Fikile Ntshangase, will not stop people in the villages of Somkhele in KwaZulu-Natal from fighting the open-pit anthracite mine that is harming their health, lifestyle and livelihoods.

Their 63-year-old leader, whom they called Mam’Ntshangase, was shot several times on Thursday evening while her 11-year-old grandson was in the house.

Her supporters believe Mam’Ntshangase, who was the deputy chairperson of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), was killed because of her campaign to stop mining in the area, a contentious issue that has divided people living there.

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights.

Medical Nziba said: “I am numb from the pain, especially because those who killed her did so in front of her grandson. All we want is for the police to do their jobs and arrest the killers.

“But this won’t stop us from continuing with our struggle to fight against mining on our land. Our resolve is based on honouring a strong woman; an anchor of our community.”

Her views were echoed by Kirsten Youens, an attorney who has been involved with the Somkhele residents in the long-running legal battle against Tendele Coal Mining, the owner of Somkhele Mine.

A case is before the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a 2018 high court judgment, which refused to interdict mining in Somkhele. The interdict sought to stop the expansion of the open-pit mine, one of the country’s largest, close to the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Park. The mining licence covers 22 000 hectares, which is roughly 20 000 times the size of Trafalgar Square in London, UK.

Youens hailed Mam’Ntshangase as a beacon of truth, as well as what she said was the late activist’s important role in her community.

“She [Mam’Ntshangase] was a formidable woman; very courageous. She spoke the truth and highly valued the truth,” Youens told the M&G.

“I have so many images of her in my head of her standing up in front of communities and the DMR [department of mineral resources] and making her statements loudly.

“With all the volatility in the area over the past few months that started during the hard lockdown, she was always there for the people who were being intimidated and under pressure,” Youens added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed Mam’Ntshangase’s death on Thursday just before 8pm, saying she sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A case of murder was opened at KwaMsane police station for investigation. There are no reports of intimidation incidents reported at the police station.”

Mbele added: “Everyone has the right of opening a case if the person is a victim of crime and no one can be reprimanded for reporting criminal acts. If such allegations are true, the station must be contacted or the district commander.”

No arrests have been made.

Eastern Cape connection

Mam’Ntshangase’s death brought back painful memories for Sibusiso Mqadi, the chairperson of the Eastern Cape-based Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC).

The ACC’s former chairperson, Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe, was also shot dead in March 2016 during strained fighting in the Xolobeni area over proposed dune mining on the Wild Coast.

The ACC has been on the forefront of campaigning against proposed mining in the area, and Mqadi emphasised that activists were prepared to be killed to prevent operations in their community.

“As ACC members, we took a painful resolution that, at the end of the day, they will not kill us all. As Africans, we believe strongly that, when one person is killed, their spirit will live on in those of us still alive,” Mqadi said.

He added that the ACC were mobilising its members for them to go to Somkhele and pay their last respects to Mam’Ntshangase.

“Mam’Ntshangase was our comrade; fighting the same battle as us. We will go there to stand in solidarity with our other comrades.”

Lerato Letebele Balendran, head of communication at the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), said the non-profit company mourned the death of Mam’Ntshangase.

The CER has, from February, joined the SCA case to assist in the overturning of the 2018 high court ruling.

“We [as the CER] are angry with the way in which the destruction caused by coal mining divides communities. We are angry with the way in which coal mining companies force individuals in affected communities to choose between money, and the protection of the long-term resilience of the land, water and air on which they depend for their lives and livelihoods,” she said.