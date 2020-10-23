Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Murder of anti-mining activist emboldens KZN community

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights. (Supplied)
0

The gunning down of a “formidable and courageous anchor”, Fikile Ntshangase, will not stop people in the villages of Somkhele in KwaZulu-Natal from fighting the open-pit anthracite mine that is harming their health, lifestyle and livelihoods.   

Their 63-year-old leader, whom they called Mam’Ntshangase, was shot several times on Thursday evening while her 11-year-old grandson was in the house. 

Her supporters believe Mam’Ntshangase, who was the deputy chairperson of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), was killed because of her campaign to stop mining in the area, a contentious issue that has divided people living there. 

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights. 

Medical Nziba said: “I am numb from the pain, especially because those who killed her did so in front of her grandson. All we want is for the police to do their jobs and arrest the killers.


“But this won’t stop us from continuing with our struggle to fight against mining on our land. Our resolve is based on honouring a strong woman; an anchor of our community.” 

Her views were echoed by Kirsten Youens, an attorney who has been involved with the Somkhele residents in the long-running legal battle against Tendele Coal Mining, the owner of Somkhele Mine.  

A case is before the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a 2018 high court judgment, which refused to interdict mining in Somkhele. The interdict sought to stop the expansion of the open-pit mine, one of the country’s largest, close to the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Park. The mining licence covers 22 000 hectares, which is roughly 20 000 times the size of Trafalgar Square in London, UK. 

Youens hailed Mam’Ntshangase as a beacon of truth, as well as what she said was the late activist’s important role in her community. 

“She [Mam’Ntshangase] was a formidable woman; very courageous. She spoke the truth and highly valued the truth,” Youens told the M&G. 

“I have so many images of her in my head of her standing up in front of communities and the DMR [department of mineral resources] and making her statements loudly. 

“With all the volatility in the area over the past few months that started during the hard lockdown, she was always there for the people who were being intimidated and under pressure,” Youens added. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed Mam’Ntshangase’s death on Thursday just before 8pm, saying she sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A case of murder was opened at KwaMsane police station for investigation. There are no reports of intimidation incidents reported at the police station.” 

Mbele added: “Everyone has the right of opening a case if the person is a victim of crime and no one can be reprimanded for reporting criminal acts. If such allegations are true, the station must be contacted or the district commander.”

No arrests have been made.

Eastern Cape connection

Mam’Ntshangase’s death brought back painful memories for Sibusiso Mqadi, the chairperson of the Eastern Cape-based Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC). 

The ACC’s former chairperson, Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe, was also shot dead in March 2016 during strained fighting in the Xolobeni area over proposed dune mining on the Wild Coast. 

Xolobeni judders as mining hovers

The ACC has been on the forefront of campaigning against proposed mining in the area, and Mqadi emphasised that activists were prepared to be killed to prevent operations in their community. 

“As ACC members, we took a painful resolution that, at the end of the day, they will not kill us all. As Africans, we believe strongly that, when one person is killed, their spirit will live on in those of us still alive,” Mqadi said. 

He added that the ACC were mobilising its members for them to go to Somkhele and pay their last respects to Mam’Ntshangase. 

“Mam’Ntshangase was our comrade; fighting the same battle as us. We will go there to stand in solidarity with our other comrades.”

Lerato Letebele Balendran, head of communication at the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), said the non-profit company mourned the death of Mam’Ntshangase. 

The CER has, from February, joined the SCA case to assist in the overturning of the 2018 high court ruling. 

“We [as the CER] are angry with the way in which the destruction caused by coal mining divides communities. We are angry with the way in which coal mining companies force individuals in affected communities to choose between money, and the protection of the long-term resilience of the land, water and air on which they depend for their lives and livelihoods,” she said. 

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

Environment

State ‘dragging its feet’ in watershed Mpumalanga pollution case

sheree bega -
Sixteen months after the launch of the Deadly Air court case, the government has failed to file its answering affidavits
Read more
Environment

UN special rapporteur on the environment joins local air pollution case

tony carnie -
The state is facing a court battle about big industry’s emissions and their link to poor health. This is a public health concern and the government must take action to save lives
Read more
Environment

Eskom lied to hide its deadly levels of pollution

Sipho -
Eskom says its air pollution kills more than 300 people a year. Other estimates put it at 10 times that
Read more
Business

Is your cash fuelling the climate crisis?

Kevin Davie -
The record of South Africa’s banks and its top 10 carbon emitters in disclosing steps to mitigate climate-related risks is poor
Read more
Environment

NGOs sue government, Ramaphosa over Mpumalanga’s ‘deadly air’

Rene Robinson -
Government is being sued by environmental activist groups who say it is infringing on residents’ right to clean air
Read more
Opinion

Mining watchdogs under attack

Matome Kapa -
Constitutionally enshrined rights to peaceful protest and healthy living environments must not be trampled on
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

More top stories

National

Murder of anti-mining activist emboldens KZN community

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights.
khaya koko -
Read more
Africa

Unite with Nigeria’s ‘Speak Up’ generation protesting against police brutality

Photos of citizens draped in the bloodied flag have spread around the world in the month the country should be celebrating 60 years of independence
Idayat Hassan -
Read more
National

Hawks swoop down with more arrests in R1.4-billion corruption blitz

The spate of arrests for corruption continues apace in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
khaya koko -
Read more
Africa

Catholic NGO boss accused of racism and abuse in Sudan

The aid worker allegedly called his security guard a ‘slave’
mohamed amin & ben parker & paisley dodds -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now