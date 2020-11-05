Subscribe
Subscribe
National

‘Myeni obstructed the work of the Zondo commission’ — Hofmeyer

Obstruction: Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni. (Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images)
0

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni wilfully obstructed the work of the Zondo commission when she revealed the identity of one of its secret witnesses.

This is according to evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr, who said on Thursday afternoon that Myeni’s actions would send a chill over the commission’s proceedings by deterring “future whistleblower witnesses from coming forward”.

Hofmeyr submitted that the commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, should direct the secretary of the commission to lay a charge against Myeni for breaching the Commission’s Act.

Earlier, Myeni mentioned the real name of Mr X — a witness who in February claimed she used his company’s bank account to launder money for the Jacob G Zuma Foundation — on four occasions, to the shock of Zondo.

Mr X’s testimony before the commission was conducted in camera and from a secret location because, he said, he feared for his life.


Hofmeyr added that any explanation of Myeni’s conduct, or any indications of regrets, “are matters that are appropriately to be reserved for her criminal trial on this charge, should the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] decide to prosecute”. 

“Any offers of explanation or contrition are not, and could never be, grounds for not directing that the charge be laid,” she added.

“Chair, it is our submission that the proper functioning of this commission requires matters like this to be dealt with resolutely and swiftly, so that they can be no doubt that people who knowingly undermine this commission will be brought to book.”

After hearing Hofmeyr’s submission, Zondo said to Myeni: “What you did here is really something that, it seems to me, would discourage other witnesses who want to give evidence before the commission anonymously, when they fear for their safety or their lives. This is something that is very crucial to the work of the commission.”

“There are many people I believe who would like to share information with the commission and who have been wanting to do so over the past two-and-a-half years … but who simply feel that they will be victimised.”

When Myeni continued answering questions relating to Mr X’s evidence, she mentioned his real name again before apologising for doing so.

“Honestly, I am feeling so bad about this whole thing, because I don’t mean to disrespect anyone,” Myeni said.

“And especially I don’t mean to disrespect the commission or the chairperson. I am feeling very bad. But Ms Hofmeyr, if I have mentioned him again, it would be out of — I did not hear myself whether I said his name or not — one, it was disbelief. Two it was an emotion that came with it and feeling betrayed. I apologise.”

Myeni’s error comes after the state-capture accused invoked her privilege not to incriminate herself in allegations relating to her time at SAA. To that end, Myeni has refused to answer a number of questions during her two-day stint at the commission.

On Wednesday, Myeni said she would not want to incriminate herself because earlier this year the high court referred evidence to the NPA for further investigation into possible criminal conduct.

When the privilege against self-incrimination is invoked, each question must be evaluated to determine whether it may incriminate the witness. As a result, numerous questions have been put to Myeni, most of which she has responded to by saying she prefers not to answer them.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Opinion

Diary of an elections spotter

Derek Catsam -
Fear and loathing in Trump’s America, where every bit of news can be worse than no news at all
Read more
Opinion

A Q&A with a historian of presidential polls

w joseph campbell -
W. Joseph Campbell provides a critical perspective on 2020’s election polling
Read more
National

eThekwini municipal manager out on bail, but signing off tenders

des erasmus -
The NPA is investigating eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza to determine whether he broke his bail conditions while back at work.
Read more
Politics

Mabuza asked to account for why ministers were seated next to Malema in Senekal

Bongekile Macupe -
MPs can’t seem to stop the house from degenerating into screaming matches, even during virtual sittings, as exhibited when the deputy president answered questions in the NCOP on Wednesday.
Read more
Opinion

Time for US to import some democracy

Eusebius Mckaiser -
The mere fact that one cannot confidently predict who the next president of the United States will be tells you a lot about American society.
Read more
Top Six

War and Covid slow trade in Saluki dogs

Delil Souleiman -
Salukis, cousins of the greyhound, have been used for hunting for thousands of years in the Middle East and are some of the fastest canines.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Saving the world’s most trafficked mammal

Covid-19 has led to a surge in local pangolin poaching cases, but saviours keep fighting.
sheree bega -
Read more
Top Six

A Biden win isn’t necessarily a win for the rest...

Much like there was an overwhelming euphoria that gripped many Zimbabweans when they finally said asante sana to Robert Mugabe, Trump’s removal won’t change the colour of America’s fabric too drastically
mg newsroom -
Read more
Top Six

America’s democracy is broken. What does that mean for us?

Many African countries modelled their political system on the United States. But given the flaws in the model, it may be time to reconsider
Sithembile Mbete -
Read more
Politics

DA cries foul play over muted mic

But high court rules in favour of the eThekwini municipality, as judge decries ‘political point-scoring’
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.