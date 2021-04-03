Subscribe
Subscribe
National

The Rage Room: ‘Break things to your heart’s content’

Rage against the machines: People who visit Bryanston’s Rage Room for therapy smash appliances. Photos: Delwyn Verasamy
0

There’s nothing left of the microwave — or even any evidence that it was a microwave — or of the former windscreen that lies smashed to pieces on top of it. The Rage Room looks like an accident scene. 

“This was from a couple who came here last night on their first date,” grins Marco Caromba, the founder of the destruction-services provider. “They smashed two TVs, two microwaves and windscreens — and they loved it.”

The couple’s weapon of choice, a sledgehammer, rests in a corner of the floor, which is covered in shattered glass and hunks of metal. 

“Yesterday, we had three guys going over a washing machine. Their wives bought them a voucher and they just demolished the washing machine: it was gone in two minutes.”

Marco Caromba.

Caromba opened the Rage Room, which operates from a container in Bryanston, in October last year and has plans to start two more in Cape Town and Durban. It’s billed as a venue to have fun, de-stress and “break things to your heart’s content”.


Caromba is wearing a mask that says, “unbreakable”. With Covid-19, he quips, “we decided to make people unbreakable”. 

“The biggest thing for us is that this Rage Room is something different. What we push is that it’s an experience,” he says. 

“It’s about letting loose and having fun. Everybody comes out smiling.”

Behind the Rage Room, is Caromba’s Jozi X Adventure Centre, with its inflatable park. It offers, among other activities, mountain boarding, skateboarding, BMX riding and bubble soccer. 

The stuntman has long made a living on the alternative sports scene —sand mining on the East Rand’s mine dumps, and starting rap jumping and street luging ventures — but with Covid-19, many of his businesses have been hit hard, he says. 

In the US, rage rooms, rage cages and smash rooms are popping up everywhere, but South Africans are a conservative market. 

“It will take time. Most people when they start they don’t really know how to go about it: ‘I’ve got this room to break stuff, I don’t know how.’ But once they start, they find their stride, it’s just a good laugh … People last at the most, 20 minutes. It’s not easy as they think to break things.

“We get a lot of friend groups and couples. On occasion, we get someone who has had a break-up and it’s messy and they just need to clear all that anger,” Caromba adds.

“They say they feel better afterwards, and I think it’s just a different way they’ve left that stress behind.”

Almost as a disclaimer, he stresses that destruction therapy is no alternative for professional counselling. “We’re here for entertainment. If you need to see a doctor, go see the doctor and come to us afterwards for fun.” 

Clients who come to the rage room, for RAGE therapy smash objects with hammers and bats.

There are two rooms in the container, which he plans to expand, and numbers are kept low to comply with Covid-19 protocols.  

For now, the business operates through word of mouth. “We can’t advertise, because sourcing stock is the biggest problem. In the US, you can buy an old TV for $1. Here we struggle to find stuff and we rely on donations.”

Appliances aren’t built to last as they once were, adds Caromba. “We generally look for big old TVs and microwaves. They don’t break easily and that’s what you want — all those general appliances that we had when we were younger that are a lot stronger than what you get now. A new TV will break in seconds.”

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Millions paid out but Bloemfontein roads give no joy

The Mangaung metro has paid R2-billion to engineering companies — R524-million to GladAfrica — but has little to show for it except congested roads and broken infrastructure
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’m comfortable in my own wheels’ — Sandile...

Sandile Mkhize opens up how competition reinjected the drive back into his life
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Education

Debt drives students to despair

Thousands of students, who owe billions of rands in outstanding fees to universities, can’t get their qualification certificates and so can’t get jobs
Bongekile Macupe
National

Sexual harassment complaints against NTI manager ‘ignored’

Woman contract employee accuses her former manager of sexually predatory behaviour
Chris Gilili
Business

Covid causes gender gap to increase by a generation

The World Economic Forum reports it would take more than 135 years to reach global gender parity. South Africa ranks 18th, a downward curve in gender equality.
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

Heavy-handed police must respect the right to protest

The charge of public violence was intended to deter street brawls but is being used to punish protesters and discourage dissent
amanda duma
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.