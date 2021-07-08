 Subscribe or Login

SANDF’s ‘sick’ training camps defy lockdown

Danger of infection: Conditions at the Infantry School in Oudtshoorn are particularly grim, with broken toilets and dirty stagnant water contributing to health risks for students
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was going ahead with training courses at its different bases despite at least seven students having died of Covid-19-related complications.

Erika Gibson

