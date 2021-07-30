 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

State capture commission former secretary says allegations against him are hearsay

Khotso De Wee
0

There is no doubt that facilities company Bosasa was involved in “grand corruption”, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Friday, as he continued hearing testimony before the commission probing state capture.

Zondo, who chairs the commission, asked its former secretary, Khotso De Wee, why the department of justice had awarded tenders to Bosasa even after allegations of corruption at the company came to light.

“You were in a leadership position within the department. Why did the department continue to give contracts to an entity that is publicly associated with serious allegations of corruption?” asked Zondo. 

De Wee’s response was that, had he known then what he knew now, things might have gone differently.

De Wee went on special leave from the commission in January  2019 after former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi alleged that he had received bribes from the company.

Agrizzi testified that he had been told that De Wee was one of several senior officials at the department of justice and constitutional development who received bribes so that Bosasa would be awarded tenders, including one to supply 127 courts with security systems. The bribe was allegedly given to De Wee during his tenure as chief operating officer of the justice department.

On Friday, De Wee told the state capture commission the allegations against him were “hearsay” and strenuously denied Agrizzi’s evidence.

Evidence leader Veruschka September took De Wee back to events before the tender to Bosasa was awarded in 2008. At the time, De Wee was chairperson of the bid evaluation committee, which recommended contracts to the department’s adjudication committee before they were handed over to the accounting officer. 

During the evaluation process for this particular tender, the committee sought legal advice from the justice department and the treasury. They gave conflicting opinions on whether it should carry on with the process or start anew. 

The treasury said the tender should be readvertised and the justice department said the tender should either be withdrawn and the process restarted or, alternatively, to “go ahead”. De Wee’s committee chose the latter option.

He told the Zondo commission that the matter was urgent because there were concerns “about the [security] situation at the courts”, so the committee took the advice of the justice department. 

September then noted that security systems for only 95 of the 127 courts were installed and wanted to know why Sondolo IT, a company linked to Bosas, was paid in full for the work.

De Wee referred the inquiry to a forensic audit report commissioned by the justice department relating to this tender, which showed that R601-million was requested but the full amount was not paid. 

“So ultimately, it looks like R600-million was not spent,” he said.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Special Investigating Unit records detail Zweli Mkhize’s role in Digital...

In its court document, the SIU sets out its case against the alleged fraudulent and corrupt relationship between Digital Vibes, Mkhize and the health department — and asks for a tender worth R150-million to be set aside and money paid back
Athandiwe Saba
National

The basic income grant is surely on the horizon

It is becoming clear SA needs a BIG, as many ANC cabinet members, opposition parties and experts agree. But there is still dissent from some quarters
Lizeka Tandwa & Sarah Smit & Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

National

State capture commission former secretary says allegations against him are...

Zondo wanted to know why tenders were awarded to a company that was publicly known to have been involved in corruption
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Masondo mulls listing Eskom on the JSE as potential solution...

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo says his comments were not the treasury’s official stance, but out-of-the-box thinking was needed to deal with the utility’s hefty deb
tunicia phillips
Politics

Special Investigating Unit records detail Zweli Mkhize’s role in Digital...

In its court document, the SIU sets out its case against the alleged fraudulent and corrupt relationship between Digital Vibes, Mkhize and the health department — and asks for a tender worth R150-million to be set aside and money paid back
Athandiwe Saba
Education

Stellenbosch University gets its own climate studies school

The faculty is the first of its kind in the battle against climate change
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×