National

Marikana community fear murder accused and former police chief who now heads mine security

William Mpembe at the Farlam Commission
When he is not on trial for murder relating to the bloody events at Marikana in August 2012, former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe is leading a top chrome producer’s security company. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

National

National

