 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Basic web lessons for South Africa: Government hacks point to systematic security issues

Vulnerable: After Transnet was affected by a ransomware cyberattack on 27 July, forcing ports to use manual systems, two more government agencies were hacked in September. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty
0

Alarm bells sounded last week when two government agencies were hacked in quick succession. 

The department of justice and constitutional development as well as the South African National Space Agency both confirmed that on 6 September they were hit with cyberattacks. There appears to be no link between the two but the inauspicious timing of the breaches has piqued public interest into how state institutions were so readily compromised — not forgetting that Transnet was similarly taken advantage of in July.

While the increasing prevalence of the incidents has rightly raised concern, some in the cybersecurity field are more worried about the nature of the attack.

“The question becomes, how hard is it?” asked Haroon Meer, founder of applied research company Thinkst. “Are you being attacked by state-sponsored attackers, or are you being attacked by garden variety schoolkids? And that’s where our complications ratchet up. In reality South Africa is so poorly prepared for it that we’re in that latter category.”

Both the justice department and rail, port and pipeline company Transnet fell victim to ransomware. The concept behind the method is simple: a hacker is able to infect a device with malware and subsequently encrypt the user’s files. A ransom is then demanded for them to be unlocked — usually to be paid in Bitcoin. The scope of data withheld can range from sentimental personal folders to information necessary to the functioning of multinational corporations.

The use of ransomware has surged over the last five years and by many estimates is still exponentially increasing. 

According to software firm Check Points’ mid-year security report, for instance, ransomware attacks in the first six months of 2021 were up by 93% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Ransomware’s popularity is also linked to its ease of use. Put simply, ransomware hackers do not have to code for subtlety in their malware; it is very much the point that you become aware of its existence once it has latched onto a target’s files. Importantly, it also spreads easily through phishing emails or drive-by downloading — the download of malicious code when an infected website is visited.

What this additionally means is that those responsible for recent government breaches are not necessarily elite, well-funded or coordinated hackers.

“It’s basic hygiene elements that are not there,” says Craig Rosewarne, managing director at Wolfpack Information Risk. “Ransomware happens because systems aren’t necessarily patched as they should be. The vulnerabilities aren’t patched over; users aren’t necessarily aware. 

“There’s a lack of monitoring of environments to tell there have been unsuccessful logins or strange activity coming from a certain IP address. It’s the foundational things that should be done consistently that aren’t getting done and as a result these things are getting through.”

While the recent attacks are of a more straightforward nature, the cost they have wrought has still been substantial.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan could boast that not a cent was paid to the Transnet hackers, but the attack still set off chaos at the state company. Employees were immediately instructed to log out of all digital infrastructure, ports halted to a standstill and force majeure was declared — a clause that relieves parties in a contract of responsibility should extraordinary events block them from fulfilling them. Weeks after the event, Transnet was still working to restore 100% of its IT systems.

The justice department has similarly found its operations inconvenienced. The department  confirmed on Monday that child maintenance payments had been delayed due to certain systems not being accessible, while court recording equipment was also affected. Despite assurances that contingency measures were put in place to prevent any unscheduled disruptions, the high-profile bail hearing of alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack was postponed on Wednesday, reportedly due to issues with recording. The department ignored questions from the Mail & Guardian into whether the problem was related to the hack. 

The Information Regulator — essentially the watchdog of this sector — reported being impacted by the ransomware due to relying on the department of justice and constitutional development’s IT systems. With its website taken down for three days, it expressed concern that such an incident was allowed to occur.

“As the Regulator we are concerned about the high number of security breaches in South Africa. In August alone, 38 responsible parties suffered, and reported, security breaches,” chairperson advocate Pansy Tlakula said. “Responsible parties are reminded of their obligation under the Protection of Personal Information Act to secure the integrity and confidentiality of personal information of data subjects by taking appropriate, reasonable technical and organisational measures to prevent unlawful access to or processing of personal information.”

The Space Agency, meanwhile, told the Daily Maverick that it was mostly files that were available on a public domain that were affected. Neither it nor the justice department reported being contacted for a ransom.

For the entities that have been affected, and those that share their vulnerabilities, the attacks serve as a vital prompt to shore up their security structures. As Meer argues, these breaches may well indicate that a skilled sleuth could exercise far more malicious damage.

“In some way, these ransomware attacks are such an entry-level problem, but they’re actually helpful, in a really horrible way,” he says. “So imagine our department of justice, and imagine the importance of that information to a foreign nation state. 

“If I was able to compromise that network, and I was able to tell every case that passed through or whatever information I wanted to steal from them, I’d happily keep that access forever and keep using it. If you have access to that treasure trove, why would you ever upset the apple cart? If your enemy is making a mistake, don’t disturb them. Even though the medicine is bitter, it’s medicine we need.”

Foreign meddling, in fact, would not be a novel concept. The Guardian’s Pegasus Project in July revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of 14 heads of state and heads of government whose phone numbers appeared on a database of notorious Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. Apparently selected by Rwanda in 2019, there is no evidence that hacking of any sort was ultimately carried out.

The mere existence of such actors, however, might be cause for concern to government agencies that were so easily breached by less sophisticated methods. While any cybersecurity expert would be sure to point out that there is no bullet-proof guarantee, no system that is perfectly invulnerable, at this level the basic layers of protection are non-negotiable.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

‘The children cannot cope any more’: Suicide in Calvinia highlights...

How Covid-19 has intensified the physical and emotional burdens placed on children’s shoulders.
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Capitec Bank flies high above Viceroy’s arrow

The bank took a knock after being labelled a loan shark by the short seller, but this has not stymied its growth
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Business

If the inflation-driving supply strain in the US lasts, it...

In South Africa, a strong trade surplus, buoyed by robust commodity prices, will cushion our economy against pressure arising from US policy
Sarah Smit
Health

Covid-19: No vaccine booster shots needed yet

Scientists agree it is important to get most of the population vaccinated before giving booster jabs
marcia zali
National

Corruption-accused caterer appointed to KZN economic development tender panel

KZN cooking the tender panel books?
Paddy Harper
Africa

The convenient myth of an Africa spared from Covid-19

There are few, if any, studies to support Pfizer chief executive’s assertion that the global south would be more vaccine-hesitant than the north
Laura Lopez Gonzalez & the continent
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×