Triple murder in Khayelitsha investigated by police

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape are investigating the death of three women who were killed execution-style in Cape Town’s Khayelitsha township on Monday night.

The police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan, allowing them to mobilise resources to hunt for the women’s killers.

According to the police, residents heard gunshots after 8pm on Monday, 27 September, after which the bodies of the three women, aged 17, 20 and 21, were discovered in a passage between shacks in the TT Block informal settlement.

“As investigations into the murders continue, the motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined,” said Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for the Western Cape police, in a press statement on Tuesday, 28 September.

The head of community safety in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz, condemned the killings.

“I am shocked and angered…This violence cannot be tolerated and we need urgent arrests and for all those responsible to face the full might of the law. Those who committed this horrible crime must end up behind bars,” he said.

Fritz welcomed the police’s 72-hour activation plan.

“This means that policing resources are being mobilised in order to capture suspects and ensure that they face the full might of the law. We are monitoring the situation very closely, and we are ready to deploy additional Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers to the area,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information on the shootings to contact them on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.