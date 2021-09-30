 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Health department suspends officials over Digital Vibes contract

Anban Pillay.
0

Six officials from the department of health were due to be placed on precautionary suspension on Thursday for their alleged roles in the dodgy Digital Vibes communication contract, joining director general Sandile Buthelezi, who was suspended earlier in the week.

They are acting director general Anban Pillay, head of communications Popo Maja, Mxolisi Zondi, Patricia Ngobese, Shireen Pardesi and Sifiso Dlamini. 

Three other government employees have been implicated: Reginald Ngcobo from the department of agriculture, Senzeni Ngubane from government communications, and Ian van der Merwe from the government printing works.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the suspensions at a media briefing held a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa made public a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the scandal, which has already resulted in the resignation of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The report into the department’s awarding of a National Health Insurance media campaign and Covid-19 communications contract to Digital Vibes, found damning evidence of misconduct against government officials including Mkhize.

“We are glad that we are now able to talk freely about the report. We have noted that there are serious allegations against senior officials at the department,” Phaahla said.

“We take seriously the evidence submitted by the SIU. We know that we must follow the rule of law.”

Phaahla could not, however, say whether the department would be opening criminal cases against the implicated officials, who are among a total of 18 people who allegedly benefited from the R150-million contract irregularly awarded to Digital Vibes.

He said the department’s focus was on ensuring that the disciplinary process against its  seven employees commenced as soon as possible. New acting director general Nicholas Crisp was also in communication with the departments employing the other three employees, to take similar action.

“We are anxious to conclude the disciplinary process as a matter of urgency to bring these matters to closure in order to dedicate our time, energy and resources on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, so that we can save as many people as possible,” Phaahla said.

The government communication and information system said in a statement it was taking action against its employee, Ngubane. 

Phaahla said he had been in communication with his predecessor, Mkhize, since his resignation.

“We call each other and we talk about other things. We are both members of the ANC. My relationship with Dr Mkhize is almost 43 years old, so we have our own personal and political relationship and that is going to continue,” he said in response to a question.

Phaahla apologised to South Africans over the “unfortunate saga”, and said measures had been put in place to prevent a similar situation occurring in future.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira
Politics

How ANC bartered to save the elections

M&G Premium

When the ANC was faced with possible losses in 95 municipalities, it approached two smaller parties in hope that its endorsements would result in trade-offs.
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira
National

Health department suspends officials over Digital Vibes contract

Six of the nine implicated officials suspended for their part in the controversial Digital Vibes saga are from the health department
marcia zali
Politics

How ANC bartered to save the elections

M&G Premium

When the ANC was faced with possible losses in 95 municipalities, it approached two smaller parties in hope that its endorsements would result in trade-offs.
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Environment

Climate change Bill to be tabled in parliament

The Bill, which will facilitate South Africa’s transition to a greener economy, compels businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×