 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Slice of Life: A moment of serendipity

Amu Godi is a store manager at Convoy in Melville. She was previously a freelance stylist, she says her current position came at the right time, when she was questioning her future pertaining her career. (Andy Mkosi)
0

During the pandemic I lost track of my dream. 

My life was supposedly dedicated to fashion. That’s what I studied in university; it’s where I’ve always seen myself; where I’m at my happiest. 

I took a gap year after my degree to put my life into perspective and figure out how I was going to chase that dream. Somewhere along the way I got into styling. It felt like a pleasant interlude on my journey. A chance to learn something new … not to mention style some really cool people.

But time ticked on and soon styling became my life. When I realised that, I had already sunk too deep. What was supposed to be one fun year turned into three. It seemed impossible to break back into fashion. Every signal of hope was blotted out by my lack of experience. But how can I get any when no one will let me into the door?

And then the pandemic hit. I thought, “Ag, I’m definitely not going to be able to find something now.” I wasn’t in a good space mentally.

Just when I was at my lowest — sprawled on my couch four months ago — I was pulled back to my feet by the past. 

During my studies, my classmates and I had the wonderful opportunity to show off our range on a rack at Convoy in Melville. My sister has followed Convoy on Instagram ever since.  

She saw a job post there, came straight to me and was like, “Just as you’re about to give up on your hopes and dreams of fashion, why not just call and message them and hear what happens? All they could do is reject you.”

She was right. Having collaborated with the store I understood its ethos and I think they saw that in the first interview. By the second they offered me the job.

This is a great place to hit the ground and really get something going for myself. I feel like it has given me that platform to really develop my skills and develop myself as an individual. It’s not cold or corporate. It’s family-oriented and has a focus on designers and their clothes. There’s heart in it. I’m not just an operations manager … It feels much bigger than that.

I love looking back on that moment that put my life in the right direction. — Amu Godi, operations manager at Convoy, as told to Luke Feltham

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Carbon offset is greenwashing, critics say

M&G Premium

A marine conservation funding facility wants carbon trading to finance restoration and protection of the oceans and marine biodiversity
tunicia phillips
Politics

Magashule’s former personal assistant ‘intimidated’ by Hawks and FBI investigators

M&G Premium

Moroadi Cholota, the woman at the heart of the state's case against Ace Magashule, claims that the Hawks with the assistance of the FBI attempted to coerce and coach a statement out of her unrelated to her testimony at the Zondo commission.
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Cannabis can clean toxic mines and industries

Cannabis is dubbed the ‘mop crop’ for its ability to remove or render industrial pollutants harmless
guy oliver
Politics

ANC set to begin grilling candidates for mayoral positions

M&G Premium

The party is set to begin interviewing prospective mayors this week — and women candidates have a five-point advantage
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×