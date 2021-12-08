 Subscribe or Login

National

International whistleblower awards honour four South Africans

Babita Deokaran
0

Four South African whistleblowers have received international recognition for their efforts in exposing corruption. 

Babita Deokaran, who was murdered, and Thabiso Zulu were bestowed with special recognition awards at Wednesday evening’s whistleblowing awards hosted by the international nonprofit, Blueprint for Free Speech.

Francois van der Westhuizen and Pieter Snyders claimed the UK whistleblowing prize.

Deokaran, a senior finance official in the Gauteng health ministry who exposed corruption in her department, was killed outside her house in the south of Johannesburg in August. Her assassination sparked nationwide outrage, including condemnation from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who stated that more protection should be afforded to whistleblowers.

Zulu is a former ANC Youth League Harry Gwala regional official who testified at the Moerane commission in 2017 regarding the murder of uMzimkhulu municipality councillor Sindiso Magaqa as well as widespread looting. He has had to dodge threats against his life ever since, including an apparent assasination attempt in 2019 in which he was shot and wounded

Whistle blower Thabiso Zulu photographed in Pietermaritzbut, 29 November 2021. (Rogan Ward)

Van der Westhuizen and Snyders are former employees of a private security company contracted by British American Tobacco. The two came forward and presented public accounts of a campaign of industrial espionage and sabotage that the tobacco giant reportedly implemented against its rivals.

“This year, more than any other, has placed the spotlight on whistleblowers in South Africa and the dangers that they face,” said the Blueprint for Free Speech

“The murder of Babita Deokaran, the ill treatment of Thabiso Zulu, the assassination of his friend Sindiso Magaqa, and the departure of Athol Williams have all raised international awareness of the plight of whistleblowers in South Africa.”

The full list of winners are: 

Daniel Hale – International Whistleblowing Prize

Jonathan Taylor – International Whistleblowing Prize

Francois van der Westhuizen, Pieter Snyders and Paul Hopkins – UK Whistleblowing Prize

Daniel Ellsberg – Lifetime Achievement Award

Margaret Mitchell – Special Recognition Award

Pav Gill – Special Recognition Award

Babita Deokaran – Special Recognition Award

Thabiso Zulu – Special Recognition Award

“Blueprint for Free Speech awards prizes to whistleblowers because, in most cases, they bravely make their disclosures, suffer the consequences of reprisal, and go unrewarded,” the organisation said.

“We want to change this culture so that whistleblowers are recognised as brave women and men who sometimes risk everything for the sake of the public interest.”

A prize pool of £20 000 will be distributed among the winners.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

International whistleblower awards honour four South Africans

M&G Premium

Babita Deokaran, Thabiso Zulu, Francois van der Westhuizen and Pieter Snyders received international recognition at awards hosted by the Blueprint for Free Speech
Luke Feltham
Business

July unrest proves sparks of social unrest pose a risk...

M&G Premium

Third quarter GDP numbers have interrupted a four quarter economic growth streak because of the July unrest.
anathi madubela
Africa

Zimbabweans living in South Africa might not be able to...

According to the government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines, anyone coming into Zimbabwe must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days — at their own expense
the continent
Sport

Fraud case just one example of governance failings at Basketball...

M&G Premium

The sport body’s former national administrator allegedly stole money by substituting his own bank account details for a service provider’s
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×