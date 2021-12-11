Anger as Mpumalanga chief bans home burials

Residents of Marite village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are up in arms over the refusal by their chief, Mathupa Mokoena, to allow them to bury their relatives in small family burial sites in their yards, and have asked the South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) to intervene.
