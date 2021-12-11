 Subscribe or Login

Anger as Mpumalanga chief bans home burials

Residents of Marite village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are up in arms over the refusal by their chief, Mathupa Mokoena, to allow them to bury their relatives in small family burial sites in their yards, and have asked the South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) to intervene.

Masoka Dube
Masoka Dube is a freelance journalist and PR consultant.

People who buried relatives at home were detained at the Mathibela tribal council and ordered to pay a R20 000 fine
masoka dube
