 Subscribe or Login

National

UCT astronomers discover first dark cloud without host galaxy

The ensemble of the dishes forming South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope is seen in Carnarvon on July 16, 2016. - Even operating at a quarter of its eventual capacity, South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope showed off its phenomenal power on July 16, revealing 1,300 galaxies in a tiny corner of the universe where only 70 were known before. The image released Saturday was the first from MeerKAT, where 16 dishes were formally commissioned the same day. (Photo by MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP)
0

Astronomers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have discovered a mysterious chain of hydrogen gas clouds.

The dark clouds are the size of a massive galaxy and were discovered through the South African MeerKAT telescope, which the scientists say is proving to be a ground-breaking device in their five-year project to understand galaxy distribution and evolution.

The astronomers say it is the first time they have seen such a massive gas cloud without a “host” galaxy.

“The hydrogen is the fuel for star formation, and so where you have a lot of hydrogen, amassed into a dense object, you have stars or a galaxy of stars, so it is quite a discovery,” said professor Thomas Jarrett from UCT’s astronomy department

He said he and his team were going to conduct further studies because such discoveries always lead to a new understanding of nature. The discovery could also provide new insights about galaxy evolution.

The astronomers’ next move is to figure out how this cloud came to be, and where it is headed.

“It could be the detritus from a titanic collision between two galaxies, stripping and separating the gas from the stars. But we really don’t see the progenitors, the two or more galaxies that did this. They could be there, just hiding somehow,” Jarrett said. 

“Alternatively, it could be more pristine gas that has been flowing through the filament of the cosmic web, into the ‘attractor’ that it appears to be aimed.
“This gravitational attractor is a massive galaxy group. We need deeper MeerKAT observations, and a deeper optical imaging to dig down into the fainter stuff to see if we can discern any gas or star ‘trails’ that point to a past tidal disturbance,” he added.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

UCT astronomers discover first dark cloud without host galaxy

M&G Premium

It is hoped the MeerKAT telescope will lead to more discoveries on the evolution of galaxies
marcia zali
Politics

Dip in ANC support for Ramaphosa leaves second term an...

While Danny Msiza’s faction is gaining ground in Limpopo, those close to him say it does not necessarily mean Ramaphosa will be affected
Lizeka Tandwa
Health

FDA approval of injectable HIV prevention drug an important milestone...

M&G Premium

The CAB-LA injection is the first of its kind in HIV prevention interventions and only needs to be taken every eight weeks
marcia zali
Environment

Locust swarms loom in the wake of wetter weather

M&G Premium

Unreported locust swarms in unoccupied farms, game and environmental parks can grow, cover large distances and destroy entire crops
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×