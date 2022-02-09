Subscribe

National

Modise vows to ‘fix’ underspending defence department

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise will appear at Potchefstroom regional court in October.
Defence Minister Thandi Modise . (Gallo)
0

The department of defence and military veterans underspent its budget by 48% during the first three quarters — April to December 2021 — of its current financial year. Of its total budget appropriation of R607-million, the department used only R290.6-million. 

During a briefing to the parliament portfolio committee of defence and military veterans on Wednesday, Defence Minister Thandi Modise said she was concerned about the state of the department. She added that although she and her deputy Thabang Makwetla had signed off on the presented report, they wanted it improved.

Chief director of the department Sandisa Siyengo told the committee that of the R290.6-million spent, 67% was on employment, 48% for goods and services, 39% for transfers and subsidies, and 31% on capital assets payments. 

Democratic Alliance Kobus Marais questioned the manner in which the department calculated its percentages, to which director general Irene Mpolweni responded that it uses a particular formula to reach a final determination. 

The report revealed that there was gross underspending on programmes that should have assisted military veterans. For its socioeconomic support services, the department spent only 46% of its available budget; for support services such as education and housing, it spent 38% and 31%. respectively.

In the area of empowerment and stakeholder management dealing with skills development, the department spent only 42% of its available budget of more than R37.5-million.

It did manage to overspend at its administration division for management and compensation to employees, using 101% of its available budget in both instances.

The department’s average performance in reaching targets is at a staggering low of 38% over the past three-quarters of the current financial year. It achieved only 13 of its 34 targets between April and December.

Responding to the report, ANC MP Alexandra Beukes said the low spending by the department “has a direct impact on military veterans not receiving any services. The department needs to address what is important and that is to give [support] for the lives of our military veterans.”

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said a miracle was needed to spend the available funds left in one quarter. 

“It means you must spend 52% of the budget in the last quarter. You need a miracle to spend 52% in this quarter when you have not been able to achieve it in three quarters,” said Xaba. “It is unachievable and it is money that is going to be surrendered back to [the] treasury. We are concerned about that. It is a huge disservice to people who are waiting to be assisted by this department.”

Modise concurred, admitting: “We will do [the] wrong things if we are going to force this expenditure in the last dying weeks of this financial year.”

She said what worried her the most about the department was “when you’ve got programmes which are introduced that have serious budget implications which have not been cleared with us [the executive].”

Modise vowed before the portfolio committee to “fix the department … We will have to do things as they are supposed to be done.”

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Modise vows to ‘fix’ underspending defence department

M&G Premium

Minister bemoans underspending of 48% and promises parliamentary committee to get things done ‘as they are supposed to be done’
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

The EFF is not xenophobic

Malema’s visits to the hospitality industry are about the greedy business owners, not their workers
sihle lonzi
Business

Four lessons for SMEs from the events of the past...

After a period of instability,our democracy is growing up. The temper tantrums are part and parcel of this process
miguel da silva
Opinion

Sisulu vs. Ramaphosa: the ANC’s war of (stolen) words

We need robust and open discussion about South Africa’s transformation. What we don’t need is ham-fisted attempts at political posturing and calling our judges names
ian sieborger
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×