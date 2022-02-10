Smart driver’s licence on the cards

The cabinet committee on justice, crime prevention and security will, within the next two weeks, consider and sign off on the design for South Africa’s long-anticipated new driver’s licence smart card.
Once the committee has endorsed the design of the smart card, it will be tabled before the cabinet for final approval, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told the Mail & Guardian this week.
