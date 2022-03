The department of arts and culture wasted public funds to appoint private lawyers to remove the trustees overseeing late singer-songwriter Miriam Makeba’s affairs.

This is according to an investigation by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who released a tranche of reports on Monday. The reports covered allegations of maladministration in the leasing of communal land, the irregular approval of a disability grant, the irregular granting of mining rights to AngloGold Ashanti and more.