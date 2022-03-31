“The President’s appointment of a new National Commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the South African Police Service following the departure from office today of National Commissioner Khehla Sitole,” a statement released by the Presidency read.
Watch Live: Ramaphosa announces General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as new National Commissioner of Police
