Subscribe

National

Load-shedding continues overnight; flooding adds to Eskom’s woes

Eskom’s power stations are major contributors to both greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollution.
Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter said the forecast for winter blackouts was not dire, but with half of Koeberg remaining offline, nothing was certain.
0

Eskom will resort to load-shedding again from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday as demand is expected to exceed capacity by some 9 000 megawatts at peak hour, chief executive André de Ruyter told a media briefing.

“The available capacity that we anticipate to have at our disposal by five o’clock this afternoon is sitting at 26 665MW, and this is excluding any reserves,” De Ruyter said.

“The gas reserves are sitting at about 2 200MW. There is a shortfall of 2 945MW and hence the requirement to implement load-shedding with a load forecast for peak of 29 815MW.”

De Ruyter said load-shedding became unavoidable on Monday after unit five at Medupi tripped as a result of a steam air heater leak. The unit was returned to service shortly after 11pm. But in the meanwhile unit two at Lethabo power station in the Free State went down.

Eskom was trying to avoid firing open-cycle gas turbines to keep the lights to preserve its diesel reserves, its boss said.

“We have about 70% worth of diesel at Ankerlig … This is enough to keep all the units running for 24 hours,” De Ruyter said. 

“Now, this might seem like a lot but it actually isn’t because we have to replenish the diesel by road and this creates some logistical challenges for us, [so] we need to conserve diesel at Ankerlig. We want to avoid using that as much as possible.”

Reserves at Gourikwa were at a healthier 85%, which translates into 36 hours of fueling the turbines at a full capacity.

De Ruyter said extreme flooding in KwaZulu-Natal had contributed to the current operational difficulties.

“We’ve had a significant ingress of debris into our Drakensberg pump-storage facility, so while we have grids that obviously stop debris from entering into the turbines these clog up when there is an excess of debris.

“We also have a challenge with the dams at Ingula being excessively full and this is maybe counterintuitive, but to run a pump storage facility you need two dams and you want one dam full and one dam empty and this allows you then to run water downhill through the turbine to generate electricity.”

When both dams were full, this created a generation constraint because water cannot be released from the dam upstream, as is currently the case in the province. Eskom considered the situation an emergency, but it could not carry out repairs while the flooding was still in progress.

“You will appreciate that water and electricity don’t mix, so we also have to bear in mind the safety of our crews, as well as the general public, when it comes to restoring the supply of electricity, particularly in water-logged areas,” De Ruyter said.

De Ruyter said a number of power units would be returning to service before the upcoming long weekend, including those at Camden power station that had performed poorly in the past few days and contributed to the need for load-shedding.

He said the outlook was that Eskom would continue to face generation constraints, despite plans to scale back maintenance in the winter months; therefore, it welcomed the department of energy’s announcements about bringing online new capacity from independent power producers.

Bid window five is expected to yield an additional 2 600MW over the next 18 to 24 months. Bid documents were issued for window six last week. It is expected to eventually see the same amount of power added to the grid, if all goes well by 2025.

“We eagerly anticipate the rapid conclusion of that bidding process,” De Ruyter said.

In replying to questions on the likelihood of load-shedding through the winter, De Ruyter said the outlook was “not entirely dire”, but impossible to forecast with accuracy. 

The utility planned to scale back planned maintenance as it always did, and the situation would be mitigated by the fact that its plants performed better in colder, drier weather. However, half of the Koeberg nuclear plant will remain offline for the coming months.

“Unfortunately, we have to deal with probabilities: if we knew exactly when load-shedding was going to take place, it would make everybody’s lives and a challenging situation far easier.”

Eskom would release a scenario forecast on unplanned load losses at some point in the next few weeks.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Court papers confirm Zuma will take his fight against arms...

The National Prosecuting Authority has argued that the former president’s latest legal arguments are designed to delay his trial
emsie ferreira
National

Chicken producers urge government to cut VAT and import tariffs

On top of record-breaking fuel hikes and rising costs of grain-based feed, consumers can expect a steep price increase in chicken
KimberleySchoeman
Africa

Why science ‘needs to listen to African voices’

New research projects should focus on building stronger bridges between scientists in the Global South, says Connie Nshemereirwe
halima athumani
Sport

Mudslinging and ‘insults’ rage as Senzo Meyiwa trial delayed again

M&G Premium

Accused Fisokuhle Ntuli’s lawyer, who the state said was ‘unprepared’ for trial, requested a postponement to interview expected witnesses
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×