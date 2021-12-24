 Subscribe or Login

An Eskom-free future is on the cards

  
Looking past coal: Delivery trucks at an Anglo American coal mine are emblematic of the fact that the electricity needed to power Africa’s most industrialised economy has been produced by a fleet of ageing coal-fired plants. (Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
More than 14 years of load-shedding has led to questions about state-owned Eskom’s relevance. The privatisation of energy in South Africa is gaining traction as consumers and businesses alike grapple with constant power cuts. It is now possible to imagine a future without the power utility. 

Companies have long spoken about getting off the grid but only now are they acting, especially after the mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, issued new rules allowing independent producers to generate power of up to 100 megawatts (MW) without a licence. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.
Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Business

Corporates are already wheeling electricity and planning alternative power plants, and many households are using a mixture of energy sources
ANC’s support for Shell is a direct breach of the...

Ignoring the voices of the people they claim to represent, the ANC has veered far from its guiding principles in pursuit of its own financial interest
The Continent’s Africans of the Year: Tems and Wizkid

Dancing to their own beat: the Afrobeats sound is conquering the world, with Tems and WizKid at the vanguard
UCT astronomers discover first dark cloud without host galaxy

It is hoped the MeerKAT telescope will lead to more discoveries on the evolution of galaxies
