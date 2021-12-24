An Eskom-free future is on the cards

More than 14 years of load-shedding has led to questions about state-owned Eskom’s relevance. The privatisation of energy in South Africa is gaining traction as consumers and businesses alike grapple with constant power cuts. It is now possible to imagine a future without the power utility.

Companies have long spoken about getting off the grid but only now are they acting, especially after the mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, issued new rules allowing independent producers to generate power of up to 100 megawatts (MW) without a licence.