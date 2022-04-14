Subscribe

How the perfect storm in KwaZulu-Natal developed

A general view of containers that fell over at a container storage facility following heavy rains and winds in Durban, on April 12, 2022. - At least five people have been killed in floods and mudslides across South Africa's port city of Durban following heavy rains in recent days. Days of rains have flooded several areas and shut dozens of roads across the city (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Liesl Dyson, an associate professor in meteorology at the University of Pretoria, said the extreme rainfall that unleashed the widespread flooding in eThekwini metro and nearby  coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal was an “anomaly” and an “extreme event”.

According to the South African Weather Service, a cut-off low system was responsible for the inclement weather that brought heavy rainfall to the province. These systems, it said, are associated with widespread instability in the atmosphere, which can promote periods of prolonged rainfall, as witnessed over many of the interior provinces of the country last weekend. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

