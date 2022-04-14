How the perfect storm in KwaZulu-Natal developed

Liesl Dyson, an associate professor in meteorology at the University of Pretoria, said the extreme rainfall that unleashed the widespread flooding in eThekwini metro and nearby coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal was an “anomaly” and an “extreme event”.

According to the South African Weather Service, a cut-off low system was responsible for the inclement weather that brought heavy rainfall to the province. These systems, it said, are associated with widespread instability in the atmosphere, which can promote periods of prolonged rainfall, as witnessed over many of the interior provinces of the country last weekend.