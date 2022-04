From where she stood on Tuesday, all that uMzinyathi resident Tiny Mungwe could see was devastation. The four houses visible to her had collapsed and the gravel roads she and her neighbours use to get water and food were destroyed.

She lives in Maphephetheni village near Inanda Dam and the uMzinyathi River in KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme four-day rainfall and flooding have left her shaken.